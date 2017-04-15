BCB Newsletter – April 2017

BCB Roll Out The Red Carpet



David Wilson approves BCB’s new red carpet treatment

As some of you may have seen, the BCB office and studios have been re-fitted with new carpets – including a stretch of red carpet guiding guests from reception to the studios.

David Wilson, Director of Bradford City of Film, was the first official guest to take to BCB’s red carpet.

BCB would like to thank everyone who got involved with helping fit the carpet – whether that was lifting boxes or moving desks, it was greatly appreciated.

BCB at #Y17



Sir Gary Verity (left) with BCB’s Jonathan Pinfield

On Thursday 23 March organisations from around Yorkshire gathered in York for the Y17 Conference to show off all the interesting, exciiting things happening in Yorkshire.

BCB was there in full force, rubbing shoulders with The Kaiser Chiefs and Sir Gary Verity, Chief Executive of Welcome To Yorkshire, and making sure Bradford was represented!

Featured Programme Of The Month

Every month we shed the spotlight on a particular BCB programme. This week we’re telling you all about The Cutting Room.

The Cutting Room is hosted by David Wilson, Director of Bradford City of Film, and broadcasts monthly on Thursdays, 6 to 6:30pm.

The show is a round-up of local film news happening in and around Bradford, shining a spotlight on films being made in the region.

Science and Media Museum Re-Launch

Ahead of the launch of the Science and Media Museum’s new exhibition, BCB was lucky enough to get a sneak peek in March.

Follow the link below to get a taster of some of the treats you can experience in Wonderland!

https://www.facebook.com/pg/bcbradio/videos

About Bradford Live From Mind The Gap



The entrance of the venue beckons you to enter

Throughout March, BCB continued its series of live About Bradford’s from community centres, and community centred organisations in and around Bradford.

One of the venues that we sent our About Bradford programme to was Mind The Gap, England’s largest learning disability theatre company, where we chatted to some of the artists there.

Creative #BFD #3 – Adventures in TV Journalism

The next Creative #BFD event will take place at BCB on Thursday 13th April, and will start at 6:15pm.

Our Creative BFD events aim to shine a light on the Creative Industries across Bradford. Our next guest will be Umar Farouq, journalist at ITV Calendar. In his previous role he was a social media journalist with The Times. He has also worked for the Telegraph, Guardian, Sky and the BBC.

If you with to attend the event, please book your tickets via the Eventbrite page below. Also, please share the link with anyone you feel may be interested!

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/creative-bfd-3-adventures-in-tv-journalism-tickets-32686676730

International Women’s Day – Radio Venus



Maria and Rachel recording a very special edition of Buffet

Wednesday 8th March was International Women’s Day, and BCB celebrated the day with a schedule of all female brodacasting!

Following on from the day, BCB is organising a series of women only workshops on various aspects of mobile journalism. If this sounds like something you want to get involved with, please email mary.dowson@bcbradio.co.uk