BCB Newsletter – April 2019

‘Above The Noise’ exhibition at NSMM



Mystery lady DJ with DJ Farooq Ahmed, one of BCB’s DJs from the early days

Thanks to everyone who attended the launch of the Above the Noise Exhibition on 14 March.

The BCB story is featured as part of 15 Bradford Stories and includes photos, interviews and all sorts of BCB memorabilia. So do visit the National Science and Media Museum to see the exhibition which runs until 16 June.

We’re planning a BCB group outing (date TBC) so if you want to be involved, let us know.

More information here.

Get Involved with our Live Outside Broadcasts

BCB is always looking for new people to get involved with our live outside broadcasts. We’ve got loads coming up as well as some training for those looking to get involved.

If you’d like to be involved in any live outside broadcasts this year (roles inc. being a roving reporter, providing technical support and driving the desk in the studio):

District Elections results live OB on Friday 3 May from midday

The Bradford Festival from Friday 12 – Sunday 14 July

A list of all the live outside broadcasts that BCB is planning to do in 2019 has been emailed out.

We are also planning a series of training sessions for volunteers who might be interested in taking part in live OBs but haven’t been involved before. There is a meeting to plan future live OB’s on Tuesday 16 April at 6pm focusing on the Elections Results live broadcast.

If you’re interested in any of the above or have any questions get in touch with jonathan.pinfield@bcbradio.co.uk or contact him at BCB on 01274 771 677.

Ten Today project – More Community Champions needed

The Ten Today (Exercise on the Radio) project will be launched on May 9th!

The project is to encourage the over 55s to engage in physical activity by doing 10 minutes exercise 3 times a week. BCB will be broadcasting the exercises at 2pm every day as part of this Sport England pilot project.

BCB needs to recruit more community Champions to promote the project and encourage groups in the community to take part. So – we need YOU!

There are 2 short training sessions coming up:

Wednesday 10 April

Thursday 25 April

Please contact mary.dowson@bcbradio.co.uk to attend one of the sessions. (NB the training is being held at Anchor Housing not BCB)

Ofcom Broadcasting Code – Please join us at BCB

Following our recent correspondence with Ofcom, BCB will be hosting a series of mandatory Broadcasting Code sessions. We have to do this to stay compliant with broadcast law and the conditions of our licence.

Each session will last around 1 hour. The sessions will go through the Ofcom Code and chat about what that means to you as a presenter, our contributors & guests and for programmes on BCB.

The sessions are:

Thursday 11 April, 11-midday

Monday 15 April, 2-3pm

Wednesday 24, April 6-7pm

Tuesday 30 April, 5-6pm

Every presenter must read and understand the Ofcom Broadcasting Code, so it will also be helpful if you can read it before you attend one of the sessions.

Here’s a link to the Ofcom Broadcasting Code: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/tv-radio-and-on-demand/broadcast-codes/broadcast-code

Please confirm with Jonathan Pinfield which session you can attend. Confirm by email at jonathan.pinfield@bcbradio.co.uk or ring BCB on 01274 771 677.

5th June – World Environment Day Broadcast

Wednesday 5th June is World Environment Day and BCB will be launching our new Climate Change Campaign.

On the day, BCB will be broadcasting a range of interviews and programmes devoted to this topic. To help plan the day, and to put Climate Change issues high on BCB’s agenda, we’re looking for as many volunteers to be involved as possible.

If you’d like to be involved a meeting will take place on Tuesday 16th April at 1pm. The meeting will identify how to best take the campaign forward and who we need to involve.

If you’re interested but unable to attend this meeting, please let us know we shall keep you in the loop.

World Autism Day 2019 Celebrations



From left to right – Hammad Ul Haq, Adam Patterson and Shamim Akthar

Tuesday 2nd April was World Autism Awareness Day, an annual day that aims to raise awareness of the disability and share the experiences of those who live with it. BCB celebrated the day with a series of special broadcasts.

The guests on ‘Our Top Ten’ were Bradford Specialist Autism Services. Also Shamim Akthar, Adam Patterson and Hammad Ul Haq were live on the day with a programme called ‘Autism and Me’ where they discussed their personal experiences of autism on a day-to-day basis.

Featured Programme Of The Month

Every month we shine the spotlight on one particular programme that broadcasts on BCB. This month we’re telling you about Keep It Green in 2019.

Keep It Green In 2019 is presented by Martin Bijl. The show goes out on BCB every fourth Tuesday 6-6:30pm. The first show went out on Tuesday 26th March and the next show will be on Tuesday 23rd April.

The show talks to Bradford people, organisations and initiatives that are working to protect the local environment and are looking for more sustainable ways of living – which can be anything from keeping house plants to working allotments!

BCB Get Together – date for your diary

The next BCB Get Together will be on Thurs 2 May at 6pm.

Congratulations to Claire Kearns!

BCB would like to congratulate long term volunteer and former staff member Claire Kearns on passing her masters in Sound Art with a distinction.

Claire has been studying for the MA over past year at London College of Communication. We wish Claire the best of luck with her plans for the future!

Adam Paterson raises £351.61 for BCB

We would like thank Adam Paterson for the £351.61 they raised for BCB. Adam raised the money through taking part in the Bradford Epilepsy Action 10K on Sunday 17th March, which he completed in 56 minutes and 19 seconds.

The money raised will hopefully keep BCB supplied with working headphones for the foreseeable future. Well done, Adam!

West Yorkshire Police on BCB

We’re planning to have a regular radio feature on BCB in collaboration with West Yorkshire Police. They’re really keen to understand the issues that are particularly concerning people in Bradford so that they can address them on the radio.

If you’ve got any particular policing /crime/safety issues that you’d like to be covered, please get in contact with BCB Broadcast Manager jonathan.pinfield@bcbradio.co.uk.

Easter Holidays: When BCB will be….

Over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, Friday 19th April to Monday 22nd April, BCB will be closed. BCB will re-open on Tuesday 23rd April. If you come into BCB to record on these dates then you will need to make arrangements to come in on another day.

If this raises any issues or you have a questions please email jonathan.pinfield@bcbradio.co.uk.