BCB Newsletter – August 2016

Live from Bradford: Love Music, Hate Racism

As we approach the closing weekend of Rock Against Racism exhibition, BCB will be working together with Impressions Gallery to bring together an eclectic and diverse group of musicians and spoken word artists for live event at Impressions Gallery.

The acts confirmed so far are

- Imanni Hekima

- Mila Lee

- Nick Toczek

The event will be take place on Thursday 1st September from 6-8pm and BCB will be broadcasting the event live on the night.The event is free to all, so it would be great to see as many people from BCB as possible!

Find out more about the event here.

Welcome to Caleb – BCB’s New Community Reporter!

This month, BCB’s second intern Caleb Spencer started in his role as Community Reporter. Caleb will be stationed with BCB for the next six months alongside Henri who started in the role earlier this summer

Henri and Caleb will be in the office 9-4pm Monday to Friday, so if you see them say hello and make them feel welcome!

New BCB Radio Training Dates



Our Broadcast Manager, Jonathan Pinfield, delivering one of many studio masterclasses to the new trainees

As you will know from previous newsletters, for the past few months BCB has been running a series of radio training courses. Following the success of these sessions, BCB will be providing another set of training sessions throughout the coming months.

The sessions will begin on 4th October and will run through to 6th December, and we are inviting anybody looking to get involved to an open day on Tuesday 11th September (11-12pm).

If you know anybody would like to get involved the sessions please email joseph.emmett@bcbradio.co.uk

Featured Programme Of The Month

Every month in the BCB newsletter we shed a spotlight on a particular BCB programme. This month, we’re telling you about the Yorkshire Music Collective!

The Yorkshire Music Collective show broadcasts on BCB 106.6fm on a weekly basis every Thursday 10-11pm and is hosted by Michelle Dalgety. The show promotes the music of Yorkshire acts and artists and regularly features local musicians live in session!

BCB’s Picnic On The Pavilion

On Friday 5th August, BCB hosted it’s annual Picnic on the Pavilion and a great time was had by all (see Dom Burch and Lorna Kook presenting our Drive Time show live from the event right with Councillors Richard Dunbar and Beverly Mullaney)

Thanks to everyone who came down on the day!

Drummond Mills Fire Stories With Cecil Green Arts



Throughout September, BCB are working in partnership with Cecil Green Arts to capture people’s stories of Drummonds Mill. ‘Out of the Ashes’ will house memories from some of the workers at this iconic mill, as part of a sound installation for the lantern parade in Lister Park this October.

If you know anybody who worked at the mills who would be willing to contribute to the project, please email claire.kearns@bcbradio.co.uk

Congratulations to BCB Xtra Presenters

In August, students across Britain collected their GCSE and A-Level results. BCB would live to congratulate all its BCB Xtra presenters for their fantastic GCSE and A-Level results, and we wish them the best of luck in there future endeavours!

BCB at Bingley Music Live

This year’s Bingley Music Live will be taking place from Friday 2nd September to Sunday 4th September, and BCB will be broadcasting live from each day of the festival at the following times.

Friday 2nd September 4-6pm

Saturday 3rd September 2-4pm

Sunday 4th September 1-3pm

Be sure to tune in to our coverage throughout the weekend on BCB 106.6fm or Listen Online via http://www.bcbradio.co.uk/player.

Older People’s Fortnight

As part of Older People’s Fortnight, BCB is offering two radio taster sessions for people over 50 to discuss how they could get involved.

The two sessions will run on the following dates:

Tuesday 27th September 10:30-12pm

Friday 7th October 10:30-12pm

If you know anyone who wants to attend either session please get them to call 01274 771 677 to confirm their attendance.

Love Bradford World Record Attempt

On Thursday 15 September, BCB part of the Love Bradford world recod attempt in City Park

The world record attempt is to create the ‘longest chain of people making heart-shaped hand gestures’. People must link arms to connect with the others around them and make the popular heart-shape gesture with their hands.

This #LoveBradford event will start with registration from around 11.30am on Thursday, 15 September, with the world record attempt happening at 1pm.

It would be fantastic to see as many people from BCB there as possible! You can register to take part in the event via https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lovebradford-world-record-attempt-tickets-26323117152

Black History Month – October 2016

This years’s Black History Month will take place in October and BCB is looking to make a series of features and programmes to mark and celebrate the month.

If you’re interested in taking part in these programmes, or have ideas you wish to contribute, there will be a Black History Month meeting on Thursday 7th Septemer starting at 5:30pm.