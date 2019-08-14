BCB Newsletter – August 2019

City of Culture 2025

Bradford has just announced its intention to bid for City of Culture 2025. This is a competitive process and the title is awarded by the DCMS every 4 years.

If successful, this would be an amazing opportunity for Bradford to grow and thrive, celebrating the culture that we already have in the city, providing widespread opportunities across the District for communities to participate in cultural activities, and contributing to social and economic regeneration.

BCB’s Mary Dowson has agreed to serve as Interim Chair of the bid group.

The search is on now to recruit a Director of the City of Culture bid.

http://www.bradford2025.co.uk

Bradford Literature Festival and Bradford Festival 2019

Thanks so much to everyone who contributed to our coverage of both the Bradford Literature Festival and the Bradford Festival.

The BLF was such a great event and a real privilege to welcome so many writers and artists to Bradford. And other than the deluge on Saturday teatime, the sun really shone on the Bradford Festival!

Really good for us to work in partnership with BLF and Bradford Festival to bring the festivals to as many people as possible via the radio.

Climate Crisis Campaign on BCB

Following on from our launch on the 5th of June for World Environment Day, BCB is moving ahead with raising awareness of the issues of Climate Crisis and the Environment.

We are starting by organising two regular slots per week:

About Bradford Thurs 11.15am

Drive Monday 4.30pm

We will of course cover other issues as they arise.

If you’d like to be part of BCB’s ongoing environment group, or have ideas for stories for the slots, then do get in touch with hello@bcbradio.co.uk

Volunteer Training and Development (aka summer fun!)



Jonathan Pinfield training an eager group of future broadcasters

We realise that sometimes we train BCB volunteers to a certain level, and then leave them there! But there’s so much more for you to know e.g. using Cool Edit, troubleshooting in the studio and becoming a studio manager.

And of course every presenter needs to know about complying with the Ofcom guidelines.

So with this in mind, Jonathan Pinfield will be delivering training sessions with existing BCB volunteers in August and September on Mondays from 3-4pm and Tuesdays from 6-7pm.

Editing & scheduling your programme in QNXT

Monday 5th August 3-4pm

Tuesday 13th August 6-7pm

Monday 2 September 3-4pm

Tuesday 10 September 6-7pm

Studio Managing & fault-finding in the studio

Tuesday 6th August 6-7pm

Monday 19th August 3-4pm

Tuesday 3 September 6-7pm

Ofcom Guidelines

Monday 12th August 3-4pm

Tuesday 20th August 6-7pm

Monday 9 September 3-4pm

If you’d like to attend any of these sessions, please pop into BCB, call 01274 771677 to chat to Jonathan Pinfield or email jonathan.pinfield@bcbradio.co.uk to confirm which date(s) you’d like to attend.

Featured Programme Of The Month

Every month, we focus the spotlight on one show BCB broadcasts and tell you more about it. This time we’re giving you more information about Women and The Climate.

Women and the Climate is a new show on BCB hosted by Kirran Shah and shi Blank and goes out on BCB every fourth Thursday at 6pm.

On the show Kirran and shi talk to the women who are involved in climate change activism and climate change research in the Bradford district to find out about their work.

Making Sense of Media

At an event in London on 18 July, Ofcom launched its Making Sense of Media Network.

This aims to bring people together to share the best ways of improving the media literacy skills and on-line knowledge and understanding of UK adults and children.

Mary Dowson was invited to attend the event and with a noticeable lack of acknowledgement of the role of community media, asked senior figures in both the DCMS and OFCOM about ‘how they planned to include community radio organisations in moving forward the media literacy agenda?’

Watch this space!

Saltaire Festival – we need you!

As usual in September, we will be covering the Saltaire Festival (Friday, 13 – Sunday, 22 September).

We want to recruit a few BCB people who maybe live in the Shipley / Saltaire area to pre-record some interviews in the run up to the festival at the beginning of September so we can run a daily item.

If you think you can get involved, please contact carole.moss@bcbradio.co.uk

Live Outside Broadcasts

We’ve got some exciting outside broadcasts coming up!

The Bradford Food & Drink Festival Friday 9 – Sunday 11 August TThe Bradford Classic car weekend Saturday 17 & Sunday 18 August Saltaire Festival 13-22nd September The Organic Gardeners Question Time at Cliffe Castle Museum Saturday 21 September UCI Road World Cycling Championships Saturday 21 – Sunday 29 September

If you’d like to find out more about how you can get involved in any of these events, please pop into BCB, call 01274 771677 to chat to Jonathan Pinfield or email jonathan.pinfield@bcbradio.co.uk

‘What Difference Does the Media Portrayal Make to Bradford?’

This was the title of a public debate held at the Science and Media Museum on 11 July.

It was a joint event organised by the NSMM, BBC and the Museum’s Research project, which BCB is a partner of.

It was chaired by Bradford Council’s CEO Kersten England with an invited panel of speakers including Tim Smith, Head of BBC Yorkshire and Jo Quinton-Tulloch, Director of NSMM.

We recorded the event and it will be broadcast on BCB106.6fm on Sunday 4th August, 3 – 4.30pm.

Congratulations to Mercy Katola

We would like to wish our Mercy Katola, presenter of Floor Fillers and a member of the Migration Matters team.

A massive congratulations on being accepted for a BA Honours Degree in Media and Communications.

Well done, Mercy and we wish you well in your new adventure in education!

Our Top Ten

Do you know a community group / organisation working hard in the Bradford District?

We’re currently looking for groups to take part in BCB’s Our Top Ten programme.

The show goes out live on Tuesday’s between Midday and 1pm and is a chance for a group to chat about the work they do and play their 10 favourite music tracks. It’s a great opportunity for them to promote who they are and what they do.

If you know of anybody who might be interested please contact Jo Kenyon on hello@bcbradio.co.uk