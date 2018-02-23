BCB Newsletter – December 2017

BCB AGM – Wednesday 13th December 7pm

It’s that time of year again!

The AGM will be at BCB studios. Its a great opportunity to get together with other BCB people and catch up with what we’ve been doing this last year. It’s been another challenging year and we do need to continue to work together to find ways to ensure that BCB remains a vital part of Bradford life, reflecting the real experiences of Bradford’s diverse communities, and offering opportunities to all.

Please check with Joseph that your membership is up to date for 2017. On the night we’ll be accepting membership payments for 2018 and will also accept outstanding payments for 2017. We’d also like you to consider if in 2018 you could possibly make a monthly standing order contribution to support the future of BCB.

And please consider standing for the BCB Management Committee. We need people to serve on Mancom to steer the work of BCB over the coming year. Nomination forms are available from BCB.

If you have any queries regarding membership, then please email joseph.emmett@bcbradio.co.uk

BCB Xtra – Young talent on BCB

Over the last few weeks we’ve seen some great developments in the daily 6.30pm BCB Xtra strand.

Through the training we’ve been doing over the summer and our Saturday workshops, new teams of young people have started to produce exciting new programmes. Listen out for Real talk with Rahbia, Teen Chat, Speakers Corner, the Wowsers – and lots more to come.

Featured Programme Of The Month

Every month, we focus the spotlight on one show BCB broadcasts and tell you more about it. This week we’re giving you more information about The Guide.

The Guide broadcasts on BCB at 1-1:30pm every week Tuesday to Friday and is hosted by a different presenter each day. The show is a round-up of the wonderful, interesting and exciting things happening in Bradford whether that be a gig happening at Topic Folk Club, latest play to come to the Alhambra or an exhibition at The Peace Museum.

If you have heard of anything in Bradford that you think should be covered on The Guide, please email hello@bcbradio.co.uk

Media Against Hate Workshops

BCB was proud to participate in the third and final Media Against Hate workshop in Hamburg.

Mary Dowson gave a presentation as part of this EU project which has brought together journalists, media practioners and civil society organisations to look at ways of combating hate speech and ending discrimination in the media. The event was held in conjunction with the first Conference on Media and Migration Awareness organised by the Refugee Radio Network.

Over 100 people from many countries attended the events, sharing experiences of how the media covers migration and the refugee experience.

Merry Christmas! BCB schedule over the holidays

As you will all be aware, Christmas is fast approaching! From the 22nd December to 2nd January BCB studios will be closed, so please can you book studio time from this week to get a week or two ahead over the Festive period.

Please record your programme on a cart on the correct week:

We’ll be closed from Friday 22 December until Tuesday 2 January.

If your pre-recorded programme is due for broadcast before 23 December, please pre-record it before Friday 15 December.

If your pre-recorded programme is due for broadcast between 23 December until 4 January, please pre-record it before Thursday 21 December.

Please get a week or two ahead as soon as you can, to give us time to schedule each programme onto our automated Q-Nxt schedule.

Please check with Jonathan or Joseph that we’ve scheduled your cart once you’ve recorded it – and check when it’s done!

New BCB Staff

BCB is very pleased to welcome two new members of staff who will be joining us in December.

Julie Longden will be joining us as the Community Radio Engagement Worker, and Dave Carpenter as the Youth Radio Development Worker.

These posts are funded by Esmee Fairbairn Foundation and Children in Need and will enable us to develop further work with disadvantaged communities and young people in Bradford.

Bradford College Show on BCB

We are delighted to be working again with the Creative Media students at Bradford College. As part of their course they have been coming to BCB on Wednesday mornings, getting hands-on experience of how to use the broadcast studios.

They’ll be back with us again in 2018 when they will be producing and presenting radio programmes live on BCB.

WOW FM!

BCB was part of the second amazing WOW Bradford festival which took place over the weekend of 16 and 17 November.

The Women of the World festival brought together hundreds of women, men and young people who participated in a series of workshops and sessions looking at issues of gender equality and exploring the diverse experiences of women in Bradford – and beyond!

Thanks to all the BCB women who presented WOW FM! live from the festival on Sunday afternoon, reflecting the festival, the people and the issues discussed.