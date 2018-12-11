BCB Newsletter – December 2018

The ‘BCB Story’ to be featured at NSMM

We are really pleased that the BCB Story will feature as part of a major exhibition at NSMM March – June 2019.

So if you’ve got any BCB posters, t-shirts, flyers, programme guides etc – or have held on to any old equipment then please do let me know asap. We are putting a BCB timeline on the wall at BCB this week so that you can start to contribute any significant events from the last 27 years to make up our BCB collective memory.

Send your contributions and enquiries to mary.dowson@bcbradio.co.uk

‘Internews’ training project

We had a really good training day with BBC producer Simon Cox at BCB on Tues 27th November.

12 people attended the training day where Simon focused on ways to tell stories more creatively, making radio features and packages.

Thanks to everyone who came and the others who expressed an interest in the training. He will be coming back to run two more training days Fri 25 and Sat 26th January so please let me know if you’re interested.

We are still finalising the content so if you have any ideas for training areas that you would like to know more about do tell us and get in touch! mary.dowson@bcbradio.co.uk

BCB Membership 2019

As you may be aware, we ask everyone who broadcasts at BCB to become a member and sign up to the aims and values of BCB. We keep annual membership fees very low – £10 for waged, £5 for unwaged. Membership runs annually from the AGM – so your 2019 BCB membership is now due.

We are also encouraging anyone who can possibly afford it to consider a monthly standing order – for example just £5 a month, the price of a couple of cups of coffee, would make a massive difference to us.

If you can possibly set up a standing order here are our bank details:

Unity Trust Bank Account name: Bradford Community Broadcasting Ltd Sort code: 60-83-01 Account number: 20029867

Can you help?

We’re looking for existing volunteers who would like to help our work with young people. No experience is necessary, but if you do have any youth work qualifications or experince then let us know.

We’re hoping to run regular Saturday sessions for young people here at BCB in the new year.

We could do with some additional help on our regular afterschool sessions where we are working with some young people who need some one-to-one support.

Tuesday (3pm -7pm)

Friday (3pm -6pm)

If those times are no good for you, we may be able to use you elsewhere so do get in touch.

More information, or to express an interest please contact David Carpenter – david.carpenter@bcbradio.co.uk

Featured Programme Of The Month

Every month, we focus the spotlight on one show BCB broadcasts and tell you more about it. This time we’re giving you more information about Business Matters.

Business Matters is a look at everything business related (previous topics have included the fate of the Bradford and Bingley building, Bradford business Seabrook Crisps being under new ownership and the latest on the Bradford Broadway and the Kirkgate centre).

Give that old guitar a new lease of life

Has anyone got a unwated (but decent!) acoustic guitar that would be happier hanging around the studion at BCB rather than in your cellar/attic/shed?

We think that having a guitar around might just open up a few possibilities (e.g. when musicians drop in, young singers etc).

We’re starting with a guitar, but maybe this is just the start of something bigger…

Bring it on (in the new) Home, Alan!

Good luck to Alan Anderton, long time presenter of BCB’s ‘Bring it on Home’.

Alan has just moved across the Pennines …. but we’re hoping that, with the wonders of Northern Rail, he’ll be able to carry on presenting his fortnightly programme.

BCB AGM 2018

Thanks to everyone who came to the BCB AGM on Sat 24th November. It was great to have such lively interest and discussion, particularly around the issue of fundraising. There were some great ideas coming forward as to how we can raise a greater percentage of our income ourselves and have a bit more control over our own destiny.

Congratulations to Kathy Dyson who was elected on to the BCB Management Committee and Banaris Iqbal and Joe Sheeran who were re-elected to serve another 3-year term.

And a very big thank you to Shamim for supplying the traditional BCB samosas!

BCB get together – postponed from Tues 4 Dec to the Tuesday 11 December 6pm.

Following the exciting discussions at the AGM, we are changing the date of the next get together to Tues 11 Dec. The focus of this meeting will be mostly on fundraising and so all the people who put their hands up to be part of the fundraising group are very actively invited to attend!

A bit of a BCB Festive Do!

We’re having a festive get together on Monday 17th December 6.30pm at BCB.

Phil Lickley has kindly agreed to host a Festive Quiz so get your team organised. Quiz will start at 7pm. Come along and have a bit of festive fun with your BCB colleagues! Just bring anything that you want to drink and share – a few nibbles will be provided. Let us know if you’re able to come! Get in touch hello@bcbradio.co.uk