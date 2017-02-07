BCB Newsletter – January 2017

Live Music On BCB

Throughout the year, BCB is going to be broadcasting a fortnightly series of live music sessions.

The aim of the sessions is to provide a platform for local musicians to get their music heard, and for BCB volunteers to gain experience in co-ordinating live music on the radio.

If you want to get involved, or know any local musicians interested in taking part in a session, please email daniel.carroll@bcbradio.co.uk

BCB Premises Clean Up and Revamp – Saturday 18 February

As part of our jubilee year we’re giving BCB a bit of a refresh. At the AGM I talked about how we would like to hit the reset button. Reimagining our future. I talked about how proud we are of our past, but also how we have to be realistic about the present economic environment we are operating in.

Mary also reminded us of our ‘do it yourself’ attitude when we first started out.

Hence why in this spirit we are going to give the building a makeover. Think DIY SOS but without Nick Knowles and Laurence Llewelyn Bowen getting in the way.

We’re looking for an energetic group of volunteers to give up their weekend to give the walls a lick of paint, help clear up all the clutter, and regrout the sink in the kitchen.The paint has been donated, the brushes are borrowed, the elbow grease is ours. If you’d like to lend a hand on Saturday 18 February please get in touch. Finally, we’re planning to spend £5000 donated by the Asda Foundation to replace carpets in the reception and open plan office area.

We’d love to do the whole building, but at present we simply can’t spare the funds.

- Dom, Chair of BCB

The People’s Brexit Debate

Do you have an opinion on Brexit? BCB is looking for people from the Bradford region to take part in its live discussion and debate programme on the Brexit decision.

The programme will take place on Saturday 4 February between 3-4pm.

If you’re interested in taking part, or know somebody who is, please visit this link to book your place. Alternativley, email Ann Morgan at ann.morgan@bcbradio.co.uk

Featured Programme Of The Month

Every month we shine the spotlight on a particular area of BCB’s programming. This month we’re telling you all about our Drive programme.

Drive is one of BCB’s flagship magazine programmes alongside About Bradford and goes out live on 106.6fm Monday to Friday 4-6pm. The show is presented by different presenter(s) each day, and features a series of interviews stretching a cross a variety of issues.

The first hour of the show is dedicated to lighter news, such as local fundraisers, community issues etc. The second hour of the show is dedicated to the biggest news stories & issues affecting Bradford that day, but also touches upon national and international issues.

Bradford Bulls Live on BCB

BCB is pleased to announce that it will once again be providing live commentary of every Bradford Bulls fixture, home and away, this coming season.

The Bulls kick off their season at the Lightstream Stadium against Hull KR on 5 February.

For a full list of fixtures that BCB will be covering, visit http://www.loverugbyleague.com/club/bradford-bulls/schedule

BCB Video & Visual Content

To supplement our broadcast output, BCB has started producing a range of videos and other visual content (live-streaming etc) over the past month around the most important issues affecting Bradford.

If you know of anything happening in Bradford that you think is important and relevant to Bradford, please email news@bcbradio.co.uk

To see the videos we’ve done so far, and to see the sort of content and format BCB is looking for, head over to our Twitter and Facebook via the links below

Twitter: @bcbradio

Facebook: www.facebook.com/bcbradio

Radio Workshop for Women and Girls: Sat 11 February 11-1pm, BCB Studios

BCB will be celebrating IWD on Wed 8 March with our Radio Venus broadcast – ’24 hours of Fun, Feminism and Fine Female broadcasting!’ This is our 23rd IWD broadcast and this year, more than ever before, we need as many women as possible to take part.

So we’re holding a Radio Workshop at BCB studios to get women involved, share programme ideas, plan the broadcast, meet other BCB women – and learn new radio skills.

No experience? No Matter! – there’s something for everyone to do. The theme for IWD this year is: Be Bold For Change. So go on, be bold and get involved! Come to the workshop if you can, bring your friends too. To be part of the Radio Venus team, or to get more information please email: Venus@bcbradio.co.uk – or speak to Claire, Carole, Shamim or Mary.