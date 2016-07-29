BCB Newsletter – July 2016

BCB at Bradford Festival



Shamim Akhtar and Phillip Lickley at the festival on the Sunday

This year’s Bradford Festival ran from 8-10th July and BCB broadcast live from City Park throughout the weekend.

We would like to thank everyone who helped, broadcast or otherwise, with this year’s Bradford Festival coverage.

New Training Cohort at BCB



Our Broadcast Manager, Jonathan Pinfield, delivering one of many studio masterclasses to the new trainees

On Tuesday 26 July, BCB welcomed a group of 10 new volunteers to its latest set of training sessions.

BCB is always looking for new volunteers to get involved. If you know anybody who interested in volunteering with BCB and/or undertaking some radio training, please email jonathan.pinfield@bcbradio.co.uk

A Tribute to Karl Dallas

On 21 June BCB was very sad to hear of the death of one of our longest serving and most creative volunteers Karl Dallas, after a period of illness.

To celebrate Karl’s life and achievements we will be putting together a special tribute programme for broadcast on BCB.

We are looking to anyone who knew Karl to contribute stories and get involved with the programme. If you wish to contribute to the programme please email jonathan.pinfield@bcbradio.co.uk

How is Bradford reacting to Brexit?

Over the next few months, BCB is looking to a do a series of features and programmes exploring the local impact of Britain’s decision to leave the EU.

Is this something you want to be involved in? Do you know any organisation, group or person who wants to contribute their opinion to the debate or is hosting an event around Brexit? Please email news@bcbradio.co.uk

Join Us For Our Picnic On The Pavilion

On Friday 5 August (3:45-7pm) BCB will be hosting its annual Picnic On The Pavilion and everyone is invited.

Feel free to bring along a picnic and catch up with friends from BCB, and we will also be broadcasting our Drive Time programme live 4-6pm.

To keep track of everything that’s going on with the event, like and share the event page on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/events/151108475319450/

The Jo Cox Memorial room – What do you think?

In July’s BCB Management Committee it was proposed that the Training Room in BCB studios be renamed The Jo Cox Memorial Room, in honour of the Batley and Spen MP who was tragically murdered on 16 June 2016.

Before we make a decision we want to know the thoughts of our volunteers on the name change. Please email your views on changing the name of the BCB training room to the Jo Cox Memorial Room to joseph.emmett@bcbradio.co.uk

BCB’s Photos and Biogs!

Over the next few months BCB is looking to make some improvements to its website. One of the things we want to drive forward with is the Our Presenters section of the site, and we’re really keen to get more of our presenters on the site with photos and biogs.

To do this, we’re inviting anybody who still needs a presenter picture and/or biog to BCB on the following dates:

Saturday 11 August 11am -12pm

Thursday 18 August 6pm – 7pm

If you wish to attend one of the sessions or cannot attend please email joseph.emmett@bcbradio.co.uk