BCB Newsletter – July 2019

Philip Hesse RIP

We are really sad to announce the death of Philip Hesse.

Phil was a long term -volunteer at BCB, presenting the jazz programme ‘Tell me When the Tune Starts’ and ‘The Classical Hour’. He was also the Tuesday night BCB station manager for many years and served on the BCB Management Committee.

He first came to BCB as a trainee in the late 90s and stayed committed to BCB for the best part of 20 years. He was a truly lovely man and will be missed by us all.

Our condolences go to his wife Shirley and their four children. The funeral is in Carlisle on Mon 1 July.

Bradford Live! Youth Music project

BCB has been successful in an application to Youth Music Foundation.

Broadly, the project will work with young people to help them gain skills and experience in performing live, producing music-focused radio programmes, and working with local venues to put on regular gigs. The project will launch in the summer.

Special days and Celebrations

Over the past few months BCB has hosted and been involved with a number of special days and celebrations marking important days and events.

Wednesday 5th June was World Environment Day, and across the day BCB broadcast a day of special programming to climate change and environmental issues.

On World Refugee Day, Thursday 20th June, refugee voices talking about their personal experiences were front and centre on About Bradford and Drive as well as other programmes across the day.

Likewise we marked the Windrush celebrations – the Carnival of Roots and Culture which took place in Bradford on 22nd June with a weekend of festivities – by broadcasting live the event.

Bradford Festival Coverage

It’s that time again! Bradford Festival is once again returning to City Park in July with a fun filled roster of music, art and much more! As always BCB will be right there at the heart of the action broadcasting over the three days.

The festival runs from Friday 12th July until Sunday 14th July.

Do you want to be involved with BCB’s Bradford Festival broadcast this year? Please contact jonathan.pinfield@bcbradio.co.uk

Above the Noise



Mystery lady DJ with DJ Farooq Ahmed, one of BCB’s DJs from the early days

The exhibition at the NSMM has now finished. BCB was very proud to be part of the 15 Bradford stories portrayed in the exhibition. Lots of positive feedback.

We’re hoping to reproduce some of the content of the exhibition at BCB, giving you a second chance to see it if you didn’t get to the museum!

Featured Programme Of The Month

Every month, we focus the spotlight on one show BCB broadcasts and tell you more about it. This time we’re giving you more information about The Feelgood Factor with Donnel Usher.

The Feelgood Factor goes out every Saturday 10-11am and it is the best way to start your weekend. Jam packed with the latest tunes alongside the classics, it’s guaranteed to put a smile on your face and kick your day off on a positive note.

If you want to feel good about yourself, your city and the people around you then tune in to the Feel Good Factor.

10 Today project – getting Radio-Active!

Following the launch of the 10 Today project at the beginning of May, we’ve been broadcasting the exercises on the radio every day at 2pm.

We now need to get people doing them – and to tell us that they are!

We particularly want to encourage groups of people (over 55s) to come together to do the exercises – or to incorporate the 10 minutes of exercise into other activities they are doing.

Please get in contact with Mary if you can help with this in any way.

Congratulations to Brooke Scaife

BCB would like to congratulate Brooke Scaife, host of Brooke’s Scaife’s House of Funk and long term BCB volunteer, on getting a first class honours in her Broadcast Media Technologies degree from Leeds Beckett University. We wish her all the best with future plans and endeavours.

Bradford Dragonboat Festival – Get Involved 2020

Exciting news! Bradford’s Dragon Boat Festival is the biggest dragon boat festival in the UK, and attracts international attention.

This year, they initiated the Media Cup, and next year, thanks to the organisers who have kindly said that BCB can take part for free, BCB will be entering a boat.

Stay tuned for further details of how you can get involved. In the meantime, get in the mood by catching up with last weekends coverage, including some exclusive news.

Summer 2019

Exams are over, summer’s just about here, and BCB is gearing up some summer activities for young people.

Get in touch about your plans for the summer and we’ll help you build a programme of things for you to do. Ideas so far include, doing some live broadcasting, maybe doing some filming, and more opportunities to work together with other young people.

BCB Get Together – Tues 9th July 6pm

We are planning the next BCB Get together on Tuesday 9th July 6pm at BCB.

We want to continue to hear from everyone about their needs and desires for the next BCB premises so we can make sure that we build in from the start just what it is that makes us special. We do hope you can come!

Bradford Literature Festival Coverage

BCB will be broadcasting live from the Bradford Literature Festival every weekday 5.30 – 6pm.

We’ll be broadcasting from the lobby of the Midland Hotel reflecting the Wonderful World of Words. If you want to be part of the BCB team, do get in touch and let Mary know.