BCB Newsletter – June 2016

BCB at Rock Against Racism Launch



Dipak and Pete chatting to Anne McNeill, Director of Impressions Gallery at the launch

On Thursday 16th June, Impressions Gallery in Bradford launched its Rock Against Racism exhibition. At the event BCB’s Dipak Mistry and Pete Chapman broadcast live from the launch, and Dipak and Kath Cannovile also DJed at the event.

BCB’s EU Referendum Coverage

In June, BCB worked in partnership with BBC Radio Leeds to host,record and broadcast an EU Referendum Debate special. The debate consisted of a panel discussion with audience members and our roving reports Ann Morgan and Phil Lickley getting the thoughts of audience members.

As well as being a partner in BBC Radio Leeds’s EU Referendum debate, BCB also broadcast its own debate featuring Yorkshire MEP’s Amjad Bashir at Bradford College.

About Bradford Out and About

Throughout June, BCB took its About Bradford into the community centers of the city,broadcast the show live on location and celebrate the amazing work community centers do to service there areas

On 1st June, About Bradford was live from Rockwell Community Center, and, on 14th June, the show was live from Kirkgate Community Center in Shipley.

Throughout July, we are hoping to arrange more About Bradford’s live from community centers.

Featured Programme of the month

Every month in the BCB newsletter we shed a spotlight on a particular BCB programme. This month, we’re telling you about IT Stuff.

IT Stuff broadcasts on BCB 106.6fm every fourth Thursday and is brought to you by Dave Spencer, Shi Blank, Kris Blank and Dick Thomas. The show is a monthly roundup of wonderful and wacky news from the world of information technology and features regular updates from IT events taking place across the Bradford region.

Hear the latest installment (no pun intended…) of IT Stuff here

Lates – National Media Museum

On Thursday 16th June, BCB was once again involved with the Lates at the National Media Museum, with BCB’s Patrick Thornton providing the music for the events,

The theme for the night was brains and saw artists and scientists from the whole of the UK, from different walks of life bring there brilliant minds together to get to know the brain a little better.

The theme for the next Lates is faces, and will take place Thursday 29th September 2016.

BCB at Bradford Festival – Get Involved!

This year’s Bradford Festival will take place between 8-10th July and, as always, BCB will be present and broadcasting live from the event. The times BCB will be broadcasting from the festival are as follows:

Friday 8th : 6-7.30pm & 7.30-9pm

Saturday 9th: 1-3pm, 3-5pm & 5-8pm

Sunday 10th: 1-3pm & 5-8pm

If you want to be involved in BCB’s Bradford Festival broadcast, be that presenting or otherwise, please email jonathan.pinfield@bcbradio.co.uk with your availability

Get Involved With BCB

In the coming months, BCB will be offering a variety of traiining opportunities for new volunteers to get involved. We are specifically looking for people who want to be a part of our daytime broadcasting, and, on Tuesday 12th July from 11-12pm, we are inviting people down to discuss the opportunities we have.

If you know anybody who be interested in these training opportunities please email joseph.emmett@bcbradio.co.uk