BCB Newsletter – March 2017

BCB’s New Logo

As some of you may have seen on BCB’s Facebook and Twitter, we now have a shiny new logo!

This logo is part of a wider re-brand for BCB that will include the front of BCB’s studios being changed with our new logo, and a general refresh and tidy up of the BCB studios.

A Lick Of Paint for BCB



Graham Glover hard at work

Over the last two weekends in February, a group of BCB volunteers and staff picked up their paint brushes and rollers to help make BCB’s reception and kitchen areas look a bit fresher!

We would like to thank everyone who came down and helped out over the two days!

Over the next few weeks, we’re looking to paint more of the BCB studios. If you’re available and interested in taking part please email joseph.emmett@bcbradio.co.uk

Featured Programme Of The Month

Every month, we pick a programme from BCB’s broadcast schedule to show off and tell you more about. This week, we’re going to be telling you all about Our Top Ten!

Our Top Ten broadcasts on BCB 106.6fm every Tuesday 12-1pm. Every week on the show we invite local Bradford-based organisations to come and chat on air about the work they do and play 10 of their favourite music tracks!

Recent guests include Queensbury Queens Of The Mountains Cycle Club, Save The Kings Arms Pub Campaign and Bradford Assembly.

If you know any Bradford-based organisations that you think would make an interesting, and would be keen to take part, please email Jo & Kath at news@bcbradio.co.uk

Bradford Sports Awards 2017

Congratulations to the athletes and organisations who triumphed at the second annual sports awards at the Bradford Hotel on Thursday 2 March.

You can listen to the some of the highlights here: https://audioboom.com/posts/5668711-winners-celebrate-at-the-bradford-sports-awards-2017

About Bradford Live From Bradford’s Community Centres



Ian at Rockwell

As part of our silver anniversary, over the next year we will be broadcasting our About Bradford from 25 community centres around Bradford.

In February, we’ve been out and about in Bradford and District Senior Power, and Rockwell Community Center, to celebrate the fantastic work they do in their respective communities.

If you know of any community centers or organisations that might be interested in publicising the work they do through this, please contact daniel.carroll@bcbradio.co.uk

Help Us Promote Your Show on Facebook and Twitter

As some of you may know, BCB puts out a tweet for every single programme that we broadcast to make sure the hard work you put into making them is maximised.

To make sure we do this in the most effective way possible we have created a form for presenters to complete when they record a show.

When you click on the link below you will be asked to describe the content of your show in 140 characters (the maximum length of a tweet) and provide a picture (generally tweets with a picture encourage a better response and engagement).These responses will then be posted/scheduled to post on BCB’s Twitter on the day your programme goes out.

If you wish your tweet to be scheduled, it needs to be uploaded via the form before 5pm Monday-Friday either prior to the day your show is broadcast, or on the day your show is broadcast. Please find the link below.

https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/WSM3MCY

Creative Streets BD

We’re looking forward to getting involved in the Creative Streets BD project at the top of Bradford.

Here’s Jonny Noble, City Centre Manager at Bradford Council, telling you all you need to know about the project.

International Women’s Day – Radio Venus

Wednesday 8 March is International Women’s Day, a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. To celebrate and mark the day, BCB will be broadcasting programmes produced and presented by women, for women all day with Radio Venus.