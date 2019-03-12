BCB Newsletter – March 2019

‘Above The Noise’ – BCB to feature in a NSMM Exhibition

The BCB story will be featured as one of the 15 stories that make up the ‘Above the Noise’ exhibition at the NSMM. You may have noticed the timeline that was on the wall at BCB for several weeks.

We asked everyone to contribute their memories, significant dates, moments etc. The timeline is being reproduced as part of the exhibition which opens on Thursday, 14th March and runs till June.

More information here.

Radio Venus – International Women’s Day

Thanks so much to everyone who contributed to the International Women’s Day Radio Venus broadcast on BCB.

We had more than 45 women involved in presenting and producing programmes, and over 50 people contributors to the programmes. It was a really full, lively day, and this was reflected in the very varied content of the programmes.

We’ll be putting a direct IWD link on the BCB website so that you can easily listen again to the programmes. The Women’s Radio Workshops are continuing at BCB every Thursday, 2-4pm.

Contact Julie.longden@bcbradio.co.uk for more information.

Membership Reminder

We would like to remind everyone that it’s time to renew your annual BCB membership, and thanks those that already have. BCB is a membership organisation and anyone who broadcast with us needs to be a member.

It costs BCB £60 an hour to be on air so membership subs are vital are to keep the organisation going.

We keep the annual membership fees low £5 unwaged, £10 waged, £25 for organisations. However we also encourage people – if they can afford it – to contribute £5 per month through a standing order to further support BCB.

If anyone wishes to set up a standing order with BCB our bank details are:

Unity Trust Bank Account name: Bradford Community Broadcasting Ltd Sort code: 60-83-01 Account number: 20029867

You can also pay your membership to Joseph directly when you are next in BCB.

If you are unsure whether you have paid your membership for 2019 please email joseph.emmett@bcbradio.co.uk and he can check if you’re up to date, or check when you are next in the studios.

BCB Get Together – report back and future date

Thanks to everyone who came to the BCB Get Together on 27 Feb. We had a number of good lively discussions!

In particular we discussed the OFCOM Broadcast codes and the importance of all programmes being compliant with this code. All BCB presenters need to ensure they are aware of how this might impact on their programme.

Here are the links to the code and the very useful guidance notes.

Please do have a read.

Broadcast Code Full

Programme Guidance

We also talked about recruiting more volunteer station managers and an Outside Broadcast team for BCB. With a bigger pool of people, we can make sure that we can continue to do all that we do – and maybe even more! In the evenings and weekends, it’s the dedication of the station managers that make it all possible.

We’ll be offering training sessions very soon so if you are interested, do get in touch with Jonathan.pinfield@bcbradio.co.uk

The next BCB Get together is on Tuesday, 2nd April 6pm.

Featured Programme Of The Month

Every month in the BCB newsletter we shine the spotlight on a particular programme. This month we’re telling you about Migration Matters, a new programme that has recently started on BCB.

Migration Matters broadcasts monthly on a Saturday between 7:30 – 8pm. The show is presented by Chinghai, Mercy, Ibrahim and Wendy who meet every Monday to plan, produce and record the programme.

The strapline for tor Migration Matters is “raising every voice” with the focus on the lives of the people who have moved to Bradford and made their homes here. It explores the issues and challenges that they and other people face in making the move.

BCB Volunteer Fundraisers: Adam, Banaris and David

BCB would like to thank a group of volunteers who have been working hard over the past few month to raise funds for BCB.

Adam Paterson, BCB’s weather person and affectionately known to all as Mr.Weather, will be running in this year’s Epilepsy Action Bradford 10k on Sunday 17th March and has already raised £300 in sponsorship money for BCB.

If you’d like to sponsor Adam please email him at adam.paterson@bcbradio.co.uk

Likewise, Banaris Iqbal and David Carpenter are planning a sponsored tandem cycle again to raise money for BCB. Thanks Adam, Banaris and David.

All volunteer fundraising is hugely appreciated by BCB, so if you have any ideas feel free to run them by us.

New Volunteer Training Starting

On Tuesday 12th March, BCB will be welcoming a group of eager volunteers for another course of radio training.

The course will last six weeks, take place every Tuesday 1 – 2:30pm, and will cover the technical aspects of the radio studios, planning a radio programme, presenting and co-presenting, live outside broadcasts, training on the equipment involved, and broadcast law.

BCB is always looking for new volunteers to get involved. We host a new volunteer session on the first Tuesday of every month (12 – 1pm). These sessions are a great way for people to find out about the opportunities that BCB has to offer and get involved.

The next session will be Tuesday 2nd April.

If you know anyone who wants to volunteer at BCB, please get them to email Joseph (joseph.emmett@bcbradio.co.uk) for a new volunteer form and more information.