BCB Newsletter – May 2016

BCB at the Bradford Literature Festival

Bradford Literature Festival took place from 20-29 May, and BCB broadcast live from the festival from 5:30-6pm every night of the event.

Throughout the festival, BCB’s Mary Dowson and Carole Moss spoke to Harry Leslie Smith, British writer and political commentator, Peter Brook, CEO of Provident Financial, Sponsors of Bradford Literature Festival, as well as Jeff Tansy, Iain Bloomfield, John Hegley, Professor Paul Rogers and Anita Anand.

Rock Against Racism Launch

On Thursday 16th June, Impressions Gallery in Bradford will be hosting a launch event for their Rock Against Racism exhibition. As part of the event, BCB will be broadcasting live from the launch as well as DJing the opening.

The event is free and welcome to all, so it would be great to see some faces from BCB. Visit http://www.impressions-gallery.com/events/event.php?id=312 to find out more about the event.

About Bradford Out and About

In June, BCB will be taking About Bradford out and about into Community Centers in the city and broadcasting the show live from them.

On 1st June, the show will be live from Rockwell Community Center and on 14th June and from Kirkgate Community Center in Shipley. If you are involved with a local, Bradford based community center that has events you think we should be covering please email news@bcbradio.co.uk

Featured Programme of the month

Every month in the BCB newsletter we shed a spotlight on a particular BCB programme. This month, we’re telling you about the Here We Are show

Here We Are is a women’s group who came together to encourage other women to gain a voice in public life using the vehicle of local radio and community projects.

The aims of the group are to try and engage more women in decision-making and public life, to reduce social isolation of women in their communities, and to generally improve the lives of women and girls across the Bradford district.

The Here We Are show broadcasts on BCB radio every four weeks.

BCB Election Coverage



Donnel Usher, Dom Burch, Phil Lickely and David Clapham at Keighley Leisure Center

On Friday 6 May, BCB broadcast the results of the Bradford Council elections live. The broadcast went well, and our two teams of election reporters brought the results from each wards as they came in at the counting stations.

Lates – National Media Museum

On Thursday 16th June, Bradford’s National Media Museum will host it’s next Lates, and, as always, BCB’s Patrick Thornton will be providing the music for the night.

The theme for the night is brains and will see artists and scientists from the whole of the UK, from different walks of life and backgrounds to bring brilliant minds together to get to know the brain a little better.

Visit http://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lates-brains-tickets-23235304421 to find out more about the event.

EurEval Visit – Dublin!

As part of the EurEval project, BCB’s Mary Dowson, Joseph Emmett, Graham Glover, Banaris Iqbal and Lorna Kook visited Dublin for three days for the next project meeting and attended the community radio Feile.

The next EurEval meeting will be in Vienna and representatives from BCB will attend the meeting.