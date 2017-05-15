BCB Newsletter – May 2017

Drive Live From The Record Cafe



Lorna and Dom chatting to Keith Wildman, owner of The Record Cafe

Every year, Record Store Day aims to celebrate the importance of independent music stores, and to increase footfall in these important community hubs. It aims to do this by offering a selection of limited edition releases only available on the day.

Record Store Day takes place on 22 April each year. To build up to the day, BCB broadcast Drive live from The Record Cafe, which sells records and is just across the road on North Parade.

Creative BFD #4 – Adventures In Photography

On Thursday 4th May, the fourth Creative BFD event will take place at BCB.

Our fourth event will feature Shy Burhan, professional photographer. Shy will discuss how photography has become increasingly important in the digital age, and will provide tips and tricks for anyone interested in becoming a professional photographer.

The event is free for all to attend, but you need to book via the EventBrite link below:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/creative-bfd-4-adventures-in-digital-photography-tickets-32723032471

Featured Programme Of The Month

Every month we shine the spotlight on a particular programme from BCB’s broadcast schedule. This week, we’re spotlighting Bantams Beak.

Bantams Beak broadcasts on BCB 106.6fm every Saturday 1:30-2pm. The show is hosted by Steve and Margaret, and is a weekly roundup of Bradford City news, thoughts about last week’s match and build up to the weekend’s game.

Tour De Yorkshire on BCB



Crowds gathering at Saltaire before the race started

Over the last weekend of April, the Tour De Yorkshire made its way through the Bradford region. The race brought punters out on to the streets all around the district.

BCB was live and broadcasting on Sunday 30 April from 10-1pm. We had reporters at various points on the route reporting live as the race happened.

We would like to thank all our volunteers for their hard work in making the broadcast such a success.

Speed Skating on BCB

Bradford Ice Speed Skating Club will be hosting the Bradford Open at Bradford Ice Arena on 6 May 2017 for the first time since the club reformed.

This is a free event for competing short track skaters across the UK, and is a great chance to see Britain’s best skaters leading up to future Olympic projects.

Doors open at 3:45pm and we will be broadcasting LIVE from the event on BCB 106.6FM from 6pm with live streaming on our Facebook page.

Brand You at BCB

In the coming months, BCB will be running a series of workshops, in conjunction with Bradford Council, to help prepare young people for the world of work.

The courses are for young adults aged 16-19 and will help improve communication and interview skills, alongside the opportunity to learn new skills around radio production and film editing.

If you are interested in the course, or know anybody who is, please email daniel.carroll@bcbradio.co.uk for information on how to get involved.