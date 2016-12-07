BCB Newsletter – November 2016

WOW FM!

Over the weekend of the 4-6th November, WOW! Bradford (Women of the World festival) took place at Kala Sangam Arts Centre.

This great festival featured a number of discussions, panels and lectures that celebrated women and girls and explored some of the obstacles they face.

As part of the festival, BCB ran two radio workshops called “WOW! FM”, where we broadcast live from the festival 3-4pm on Saturday and Sunday. The programmes were one hour radio specials featuring speakers and participants from the festival, and also gave the opportunity for a team of BCB’s women presenters to take part in a live broadcast. Thanks to everyone who took part!

BCB AGM 2016

Is the date in your diary? On Thursday 13th December, BCB will host it’s AGM at Impressions Gallery at 7pm.

This is a great opportunity to get together with other BCB people and catch up with what we’ve been doing this last year. It’s been a tough 12 months and in these very challenging times, we need to find ways of working together to ensure that BCB remains a vital part of Bradford life, reflecting the real experiences of Bradford’s diverse communities, and offering creative opportunities to all.

If you have any items to be put on the agenda for the AGM, they should be submitted by email or in writing by Monday 5 Dec.

So do come and join us at the AGM – and have festive drinks together too! We look forward to seeing you on the 13th – please let us know if you’re coming or send your apologies if you can’t make it.

Broadcasting Live Music on BCB

In 2017, BCB is looking to extend its coverage of live music from Bradford and local venues in the region.

If you are interested in getting involved with these broadcasts, or have any ideas to contribute to this push, there will a meeting at BCB on Tuesday 6th December at 6pm.

If you plan to attend the meeting, please email daniel.carroll@bcbradio.co.uk to confirm your attendance.

Featured Programme Of The Month

Every month in the BCB newsletter we shed a spotlight on a particular BCB programme. This month, we’re telling you about Echoes of Ireland.

Echoes of Ireland is presented by Joe Sheeran, and broadcasts on BCB every Sunday 12-1pm, Monday 9-10am and Wednesday 12-1pm.

The show specifically celebrates the culture of the Republic of Ireland through playing traditional music and also spoken word. To achieve this aim, every fourth week the show is broadcast in Gaelic.

BCB Out and About

This month, BCB was out and about broadcasting live from various events in Bradford.

In November, we covered Bradford College’s management team getting their legs waxed for Children in Need, Bradford’s Christmas lights switch on and we were at City Park to welcome Bollywood megastars, Ranveer Singh and Vani Kapoor to Bradford.

BCB is always looking to cover events live on location that are important to Bradford. If there is anything you think we should be covering, please email jonathan.pinfield@bcbradio.co.uk with information about the event.

“From The Ashes” at BCB



Attendees discussing their memories of the mill

At the end of November, BCB hosted an exclusive screening of “From The Ashes”, and invited those featured in the film to come and watch.

“From The Ashes” was created by BCB in partnership with Cecil Green Arts. The film brings together the recorded recollections of those who used to work at Drummonds Mill, which burnt down earlier this year, with pictures from the mill’s history.

The film was initially used as part of Lister’s Lantern Parade, whose theme this year was memories of the mill.

BCB Staff and Management Committee Away Day!



BCB crew at Seabrooks

On Thursday 10th November, BCB’s Staff and Management Committee gathered together at Seabrooks’ offices in Bradford for an away day! A rare treat for us all indeed!

The purpose of the day was to imagine what BCB might be look like in the future, and for BCB’s Mancom and staff to work together to plan and explore that vision.

Throughout the day lots of great ideas were put forward, and lots of crisps were eaten! (We estimate that Dan was just one flavour away from eating all of the Seabrooks range……). We would like to thank Seabrooks for having us!

BCB Treasurer Naeem Nawaz is let loose in the Studio

Following a day of crunching numbers with BCB’s Director Mary Dowson, Naeem Nawaz, BCB’s Treasurer, was let loose in the studio!

Throughout the day, Mary and Naeem had been drafting BCB’s 2017 budget, working out a detailed cash flow.

Naeem will be addressing BCB’s AGM about the challenges facing BCB in 2017.

BCB’s New First Aider – Jo Kenyon



Jo loves BCB, we love her too!

BCB now has a newly qualified first-aider in our very own Jo Kenyon. Well done, Jo!

Jo is in the bulding Monday to Friday 12:30-6pm, so if you have any issues don’t hesitate to come and find her.