BCB Newsletter – November 2018

The National Museum Project

As part of our partnership project with Leeds University and the National Science and Media Museum, BCB is carrying out a series of radio interviews with NSMM staff that we are calling ‘Behind the Scenes at the Museum’.

The idea is to record and broadcast a series of interviews that give an insight to the different roles that people have at the museum. They will be recorded ‘in situ’ at the museum. We need a small team of people to record the interviews so if you’re interested in being part of this project do let Mary know.

A Big Thank You

As part of our commitment to be a great place to work, not just a great place to volunteer, members of Mancom have been conducting staff 1-2-1s this month.

It’s important we take time to listen to one another, take on board feedback, tackle issues, and constantly seek to improve what we do as a team.

As ever what shone through was how dedicated the staff team are, how hard they work on our behalf, and how pivotal they are in keeping us all on air.

One of our core values is recognising and celebrating success, so I’d like to say a personal thank you to David, Griff, Kath, John, Jo, Joseph, JP, Julie, Mary and Steve.

Get creative with your radio! Internews / CMA project

As part of this partnership project we have been allocated 3 days training with Simon Cox, a very experienced BBC investigative journalist and programme maker. He will be working with us here at BCB. We have asked him to deliver training in about being more creative in radio, producing radio features and documentaries, and looking at issues around Investigative Journalism. He may also be able to offer some ‘one to one’ support too.

The first day of training will be at the end of November – probably the 26th or 27th. This is a great opportunity to learn new radio skills and become more creative in your programme making.

We’d like as many people as possible to take advantage of the training. If you are interested in taking part please let Mary know asap.

Leaders’ Quest

We hosted Leaders’ Quest https://leadersquest.org/ on their visit to Bradford earlier in the month.

20 of their participants teamed up with a similar number of BCB volunteers, including eight young people, to create radio items based on a future vision of the district.

Four groups pre-recorded their creations and another group delivered a 30 minute live show on the day.

This is the third time we’ve hosted Leaders’ Quest and again we all thoroughly enjoyed it.We look forward to seeing them again next year.

You can hear the audio on our website at: http://www.bcbradio.co.uk/projects/leaders-quest-october-2018/

BCB AGM Sat 24th Nov 2018 – save the date!

We will be holding our AGM on Saturday 24th November 10am. This is a great opportunity to meet up with other BCB people, share ideas, contribute to future planning – and of course have a customary samosa or two! So put the date in your diary – have been sent out by email.

‘Ten Today’ – Community Champions Needed

‘Ten Today’ is the title of our new ‘Active Ageing’ project. This is a Sport England project in partnership with Demos, Anchor Housing, and Cornwall Hospital and Community Radio and focuses on encouraging the over 50s to become more active by doing 10 minutes gentle exercise x three times a week. We’ll be broadcasting the exercises daily on BCB.

We need to recruit volunteer Community Champions to raise awareness, encourage people to join in, and support participation in community venues. Training will be given.

Interested in finding out more about being a Community Champion? Please contact mary.dowson@bcbradio.co.uk.

New volunteers training started

Some of you may have seen a fresh group of faces around BCB in the past few weeks, in particular on Monday afternoons 2-3:30pm. The reason for this is that BCB has just started a fresh round of volunteer training that will last for the next six weeks.

Currently, we are working with seven people to develop their studio and radio skills with a view to each person creating their own programme idea and broadcasting with BCB.

If you know anyone who interested in future BCB radio training, please email joseph.emmett@bcbradio.co.uk to enquire about our monthly volunteer “meet and greet sessions”.

Young People’s Work

BCB Radio is continuing to work with The Academy at St James in Allerton and Belle Vue Girls School during the school day to create news bulletins, features and pre-recorded shows.

Our Tuesday evening sessions are proving popular with up to a dozen young people attending to create content for the BCB Xtra slot in the schedule (6:30pm each day).

BCB This Month

BCB this month: WOW FM! We will once again be taking part in the Women of World Festival 16-18 November, broadcasting live from the event at Kala Sangam on Saturday afternoon.

People’s Powerhouse – we will be broadcasting live from the event at Valley Parade on Tues 20 November.

Featured Programme Of The Month

Every month we shine a spotlight on a programme on BCB and tell you more about that show. This week, we’re telling about you about The Film Show.

The Film show is a new programme on BCB that is hosted by Bethan Surr, and broadcasts on BCB alternate Saturdays between 6-6:30pm. The show is a recap of the latest film releases and a look forward to films coming out in the future.

BCB Congratulations To

Dave Forrest who has started a new job as volunteer manager with the Alzheimer’s Society which unfortunately means he can no longer do his Wednesday breakfast show.

Thanks for all those years of early mornings Dave! Mick Dundee who has become the father of two lovely twin girls. He may truly have entered into the ‘Unknown Zone…!’

Dipak Mistry who sadly will be giving up his Friday Drive as he is starting a new job with Suma. (Happily, he’ll continue his endless quest to unpeel ‘The Onion’ on Saturday nights!)

BCB Get Togethers

Thanks to everyone who came to the October Get Together- the next two dates for 2018 are Tues 6 Nov and Tues 4 Dec at 6pm. Do try to come along.

Family Learning Festival

BCB took part in the Family Learning Festival offering families a chance to create, make, and build a radio show. Three families booked into take part and the shows will be broadcast in the 6:30pm BCB Xtra slot on Wednesdays in November.

The Family Learning Festival saw libraries, museums, and other creative organisations across the district offering learning events to families during the half-term holiday.

More information: https://www.bradford.gov.uk/libraries/children-and-young-people/family-learning-festival-2018/