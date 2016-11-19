BCB Newsletter – October 2016

BCB Gets Silver At The Yorkshire Gig Guide Awards!

At The Yorkshire Gig Guide Grassroots Award 2016, BCB got Silver in the category for Outstanding Media. Al’s Dime Bar – whose show Dime Time goes out BCB every Tuesday 11-12am was also recognized on the night.

BCB would like to thank all of it’s staff and volunteers for its support in being recognised at the awards!

BCB Xtra Open Day!

On Wednesday 26 October, BCB held an open day for young people aged 13-19 to find out more about our youth-led strand of programming BCB Xtra.

We are always looking for new people to get involved with BCB Xtra. If you know of any budding DJs or presenters who might be interested in getting involved in our BCB Xtra strand, please email daniel.carroll@bcbradio.co.uk

Youth Music Update!

Music production workshop have been taking place at Belle Vue Girls School.The aim of these sessions is to introduce sequencing and synthesis. Over the October half-term we recorded a special radio programme which provided a beginners guide to song-writing with local musician Imani Hekima.

In October BCB has also started work with Snoop to produce a special radio programmes around the work they do.

Featured Programme Of The Month

Every month in the BCB newsletter we shed a spotlight on a particular BCB programme. This month, we’re telling you about Why Don’t Economists?

Why Don’t Economists? is a monthly programme that broadcasts on Wednesdays and is hosted by Marie McCahery. The show discusses alternative economic views, and dissects current economic practice, with experts in the field of study.

BCB At The WOW! Festival

In the first weekend of November (5-6th), Bradford will host the Women of the World festival, and throughout the weekend BCB will capturing all the action from the festival.

The Women of the World festival celebrates women and girls, and looks at the obstacles that stop them from achieving their potential. You can find out more information about the festival and all the events taking place via https://issuu.com/southbank_centre/docs/wow_bradford_2016_brochure_final

BCB Staff and Management Committee Away Day!

On Thursday 10th November, the BCB staff team and Management Committee members will be attending an away day at Seabrook House.

On the day BCB’s studios will be open as normal, and studio managers will be available to assist any volunteers who might need help.

If you have any questions please email joseph.emmett@bcbradio.co.uk

Black History Month 2016 Programmes and Features!

As some of you may have seen in last month’s newsletter, October was Black History Month, and the theme for this year was ‘Africa, Mother of Mankind’ which celebrates heritage and culture.

To mark the month, volunteers at BCB produced a series of features for our magazine programmes About Bradford and Drive, and a series of of more indepth programmes – such as Kath Canoville’s Global Meltdown Black History Month special and Jenny Powell’s Black in the Day.

BCB at the Listers Lantern Parade!

On Saturday 15th October, thousands of lanterns were paraded through Lister Park. One part of the proceedings was the ‘Out Of The Ashes‘, a project that aimed to document the stories of those who worked at Drummond Mills before it burnt down.

For this project, BCB worked with Cecil Green Arts to provide recordings of Drummond Mill workers recalling their memories of time spent in the mill that were played at the parade.

Following on from this, BCB is now looking for stories from women who worked in Drummonds Mill. If you know anyone who might be interested in taking part, please email claire.kearns@bcbradio.co.uk

Older People’s Fortnight!

Well done to our Senior Moments team for their excellent coverage of Older People’s fortnight at the beginning of October.

We covered a wide range of the extensive programme of events that celebrated older people across the Bradford district.