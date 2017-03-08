International Women’s day Broadcast

Tune in from 8am- midnight for a full day of fine female broadcasting on BCB Radio! Bradford women have their say – loud and proud!

Some of the daytime highlights:

08:00 – 09:00 Venus Breakfast Kirsten England, CEO of Bradord Council joins Maria and Rachel

09:00 – 10:00 Fiona Broadfoot is Carole Moss’s guest on One to One

10:00 – 11:00 Hear we Are Shamim Akhtar hosts 60 mins with great Bradford women including Bradford born author Abda Khan, Jenny Ramsden and Asma Malik

11:00 – 12:00 About Bradford Claire Kearns et al broadcasting Live from the Womens Health Network event

12:00 – 13:00 Womens Roundtable Liz Firth and guests discuss the female news agenda

13:00 – 13:30 In Conversation Dr Geetha Upadhaya talks to Mary Dowson

13:30 – 14:00 Speakers Corner Collective Young activists having a voice

14:00 – 16:00 Afternoon Stretch guests join Cath and Val to discuss the issue of FGM and 50 years since the Abortion Act

16:00 – 18:00 Venus Drive Live reports from the City Hall gender debate, IWD events , flash mob in city park, interviews and guests

