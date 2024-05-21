Welcome to the BCB newsletter for May. Here’s just a few things that have been going on at BCB and some events that are coming up:

Radio 119 – Welcome to the

BCB Family

Exciting news here at BCB! Radio 119, which has been part of New Choices over the last few years, has now become part of the BCB family. Radio 119 is a project that supports adults with learning disabilities to have greater access to the media and to media opportunities. As some of you will know the team produce a weekly piece for Tuesday’s About Bradford but this is a really exciting opportunity for the members of Radio 119 to become more active and involved in every aspect of BCB. We’re really looking forward to developing the project further.

Schools Work

It’s been a busy half term here at the BCB Studios.We’ve been working with students from the Bradford Citizens to make radio programmes about the issues that matter to them. The team from Belle Vue Girls recorded a special program looking at Racism, and later used the interviewing skills they’d learned to record with Piers Telemacque from the Race Equality Network (REN). Another team recorded a program focusing on Mental Health Awareness Week, highlighting the importance of Positive Mental Health.

The team at Rainbow Primary Leadership Academy have been recording special programs for National Share a Story Month this May. They interviewed Imran Hafeez from Bradford Literacy Trust about the importance of Reading, and recorded on location at the school library.Talking of Share a story Month what better time to broadcast the work we’ve been doing with Word Up North! A series of programs has been broadcast as part of the project, featuring students from Holy Family School in Keighley, Carlton Keighley and Oakbank School. The students worked with storyteller Irene Lofthouse to work on telling their own stories surrounding the issues that they are passionate about. You can listen back to the shows via the BCB Xtra section on our Listen Again page on the BCB Website.

Next half term we’re looking forward to continuing our work on the Lost Mills Project with 509 Arts, working with pupils from St James Academy, Beckfoot Heaton and Rainbow Primary.

Listen Up! – Youth Music at

BCB

Listen Up! has had a busy couple of months. We kicked off April with some Easter drop in workshops for young people in the region to dip their toe into broadcasting – we looked at planning, recording and editing a show. The young people that attended have had their appetite whet for learning more about broadcasting.

Shipley College E-Sports course participated in some workshops and have developed transferable skills that they can use for their streaming module on their course.

Students from Bradford College Music Production & Performance and Film & Media also participated in workshops as part of their Independent Projects Week. They scripted, planned, recorded (including interviews and original music) and edited a show promoting the music, films and events they have been involved with and working on and was scheduled and broadcast.

Young people participating in Listen Up! also continue to have regular broadcasts with The COP Show, My Favourite Artists and Abi’s Obscurities – we hope to add fresh new West African vibes from Gbedu Blvd soon…

Local Elections on BCB

106.6FM

On Friday 3 May we broadcast an epic live outside broadcast from 10am-6pm of the local election results. Maureen Grant, Jenny Kean, Jane Gregory and Phil Towers were our roving reporters at the counts, bringing us live previews, updates, results and interviews. Dipak Mistry, Dom Burch, Marcus Rattray, Ash Stiles and Dave Stevens were joined in the studio by guests and gave us updates and analysis throughout the day. It was a great team effort, everything worked well technically and we got some great feedback from listeners. On the day, a great win for BCB.

Trinity News

Every year (for 30 years) BCB works with students from Leeds Trinity University’s Journalism course to provide them hands on experience of working at a living, breathing radio station and this year was no different. The students produced and broadcasting a live, one hour About Bradford filled with Bradford news and interviews and, for three weeks, they produced and presenting hourly news bulletins. We’d like to thank all of the students for their dedication and hard work and we wish them best of the luck in the rest of their studies.

The Bradford City Fire

Memorial Service on BCB

106.6FM

On Saturday 11th May we broadcast the Bradford City Fire Memorial Service, co-presented by June Russell and John Brennan live from Centenary Square between 11am and midday. We broadcast the memorial service live, followed by reflections and tributes from those who attended the service, including former Bradford City player and manager Kris Kamara.

2025 will be a poignant anniversary, as it will mark 40 years since the disaster at Valley Parade on 11th May, 1985.

Featured Programme of the

Month – The Northern

Corner

Every month we shine the spotlight on one of the programmes on BCB. This month we’re telling you about The Northern Corner presented by Doreen Malcolm, which goes out every fourth Saturday 9-10pm.

Doreen Malcom invites you to the The Northern Corner – a show that will have you shuffling and gliding to some of the best Northern Soul songs. Be prepared to lose yourself in an hours worth of amazing music. There’s something for everyone, so expect to hear music that will set your heart on fire.The very best in Northern soul.