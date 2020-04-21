67 New Shows, Remote Working and Getting Set Up!

More presenters, more new shows

Last week we had 67 new shows go out on BCB and more presenters producing radio at home. Among the presenters creating their first “lockdown” shows were: Maureen Grant, Ian Forward, Malcolm Currie, Maria Spadafora and Clare Soundy. This week Chris Holland is attempting to do a Business Matters programme via Zoom and we have plans to a Round Table with guests to be broadcast on Friday

Remote Working + Getting Set Up

Over the past few weeks we had been having issues with staff members not being to remotely access their work PCs. The good news is that we’ve now got every staff member set up to access their work PCs from home so that’s a positive. Julie Longden, our community reporter, was initially having issues recording interviews without getting static interference – we seem to be getting to bottom of this and Julie has recorded interviews static free.