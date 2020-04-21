67 New Shows, Remote Working and Getting Set Up!

Posted on April 21, 2020 by Joseph Emmett No Comments ↓

More presenters, more new shows
Last week we had 67 new shows go out on BCB and more presenters producing radio at home. Among the presenters creating their first “lockdown” shows were: Maureen Grant, Ian Forward, Malcolm Currie, Maria Spadafora and Clare Soundy. This week Chris Holland is attempting to do a Business Matters programme via Zoom and we have plans to a Round Table with guests to be broadcast on Friday

Remote Working + Getting Set Up
Over the past few weeks we had been having issues with staff members not being to remotely access their work PCs. The good news is that we’ve now got every staff member set up to access their work PCs from home so that’s a positive. Julie Longden, our community reporter, was initially having issues recording interviews without getting static interference – we seem to be getting to bottom of this and Julie has recorded interviews static free.

Posted in News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Women & Girls Workshops

A group of people posing for camera around a table

Every Thursday, 2pm - 4pm for women only radio workshops. No experience needed!

Listen again to our International Women's Day 2020 broadcast

Read the latest newsletter

On Air Now
Thu 23rd Apr 01:00 - 08:00

BCB Music Showcase

A chance to hear one of BCB's specialist music programmes againListen Live

10 Today project

A group of people exercising in jumpers

Let's do 10 mins exercise on the radio!

Exercises will be broadcast at 2pm every day on BCB Radio 106.6fm. Read more

Black History Month

A group of diverse smiling people posing and waving for the camera celebrating Black History Month

October is Black History Month. Here at BCB, we want to reflect and celebrate the contribution and life experiences of Bradford’s African and African Caribbean communities.

Listen again to the broadcasts.

BCB Radio runs radio training courses for new volunteers throughout the year.
Check the schedule for what's on next!
BCB Player
Missed a programme?
Listen Again
BCB Webmail
webmail.exa-networks.co.uk

Kindly sponsored by Exa Networks Logo