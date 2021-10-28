BCB Covid ‘Code of Conduct’ – October 2021

We are starting to re-open BCB Studios. Our aim is to keep everyone at BCB safe, secure, and healthy. We recognise that we are still in the middle of a pandemic and need to be vigilant. Some BCB people are particularly vulnerable, so we all need to be mindful of this and play our part in keeping everyone as safe as possible.

This ‘code of conduct’ has been drafted by the BCB Premises group for our initial move back into the building. It will be reviewed regularly with feedback from staff and volunteers. To come into BCB, we ask you to agree to this ‘BCB Covid code of conduct’.

Before you come in to BCB:

• We want everyone to be double vaccinated before coming back into BCB.

• If you are not able to be vaccinated, please do a lateral flow test before coming in.

• Do not come into BCB if you feel unwell or think you have covid symptoms – get a test.

Booking the studio and the production/editing/IT workstations:

• We are currently limiting the amount of people in the building at any one time. To be able to manage this, studios and editing/production/IT facilities must be booked in advance.

• If you need to use the production area to prepare your show, or to edit afterwards, please book a workstation as well as booking the studio.

• There is no ‘drop in’ facility at BCB at the moment. Only people who have booked time will be able to come in to BCB.

• If you are planning to bring a programme guest with you, please let us know when you book the studio. The same conditions apply for your guest.

Coming into the BCB building:

• Please wear a mask to come into the building.

• Sanitise your hands when you sign in and provide a contact phone no.

• Keep your mask on when you are moving around the building. Masks can be removed when you are sitting at a workstation or in the studio.

• Keep washing or sanitising your hands regularly.

• Remember to respect personal space and keep distance from others.

• Please bring your own drink with you as we are not currently making drinks in the kitchen.

Using the studios and production facilities:

• Before using a computer or the studios please use the wipes available to wipe down any surfaces that you touch.

• In the editing/production area, this will be the keyboard, mouse, and surrounding surfaces. In the studio this will be the desk, keyboard, mouse, CD players etc. as well as door handles.

• When you have finished working, please wipe down all the surfaces again.

• Leave the studio door propped open when you leave.

Studio booking times:

We are building in 30 mins ‘rest’ time in between studio bookings i.e. a one-hour show will be booked into a 90-minute slot to enable you to prepare and clean before and after the show – followed by 30 minutes ‘rest time’. Please make sure you respect this and leave the studio on time!