BCB in Covid times

Over these tough months of the Covid 19 pandemic, through the amazing commitment of our volunteers and staff team, BCB has continued to provide a valuable community radio service for Bradford. Working in our bedrooms and living rooms, we’ve discovered a whole range of new technologies to produce our radio programmes to keep Bradford connected. But of course people are constantly asking: ‘When is BCB going to open again?’. And the answer is – we don’t know.

What we can do is tell you what we’re currently doing to try to make BCB Covid secure. A group of 4 people from the BCB Management Committee and staff have been meeting regularly to develop a plan for re-opening the building. Like all community buildings, this is a real challenge and a responsibility, especially with the increased lockdown that we’re now in. Following government guidelines, we’re drawing up detailed risk assessments for the BCB studios; we’ve been examining the reasons for re-opening the building, recognising all the things that we haven’t been able to do since lockdown. We’ve also started to think about developing different ways of working too. Undoubtedly it will be a long time before we can vision BCB as being ‘back to normal’ so it’s important to find new ways to engage people, bring people together, and provide the strong sense of community that we all feel being part of BCB. We’ll be sharing all those ideas with you very soon to see what you think. In the meantime do get in contact with any thoughts that you have about re-opening. More information on our progress will appear on the BCB blog.

