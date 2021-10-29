BCB Newsletter – November 2021

BCB – We’re Back



Great news – we’ve slowly started to reopen BCB again, with people coming in to record their programmes in the studios. And there was a momentous occasion on Wednesday when Alan and Tina presented Afternoon Stretch – the first live programme on BCB for 18 months! We know that so many of you are longing to get back into the studios, especially those who haven’t been able to do much over the pandemic period. So far, we’ve been focusing on getting those ‘inactive’ volunteers back on board again – but from 1 November we will be open to anyone who wants to come in and record at BCB.

Covid means that we can’t operate in quite the same way as pre-pandemic times. We need to keep people as safe as we can in the building, so we have devised a ‘Covid code of conduct’ that we want everyone to agree to. You can find it here – please read it before booking a studio.

There is no ‘drop in’ facility at BCB right now. We are asking everybody to book slots for the studios and for the production area, with a limit on the time spent in BCB, and providing a ‘rest’ period for the studios in between bookings. So, from Monday 1 November, do phone up and book a studio. The feedback so far has been tremendous as people are finally able to feel that special buzz of the studio/red light again!

Bradford Science Festival



This month we’ve been delighted to take part in Bradford Science Festival 2021. Across the festival we’ve featured interviews on Bradford & Beyond about some of the amazing events taking place across the city as well as broadcasting a series of special programmes: Helen Seymour spoke to women working in STEM careers to find out about their work and to inspire young women, Professor Amir M.Sharif took a look implementing sustainable practices and the circular economy and Miranda Duffy sat down with her kids to discuss the big issues and encourage critical thinking in pre-teens and teenagers. Interesting stuff!

All of the shows are available to listen to on our Listen Again here. The shows went out over the October half term (23-31 October) between 4-5pm. There’s events taking place across Bradford until the 31st October, find out more information at the Bradford Science Festival website here

Jo Kenyon-10 years at BCB



Yes, its 10 years this week since Jo Kenyon started work at BCB. (She reminded us…!!) We just want to say a big thankyou to Jo for all her hard work and recognise how much she does to keep BCB going – all with her customary cheerfulness and enthusiasm. Thank-you Jo!

Black History Month



October has also been Black History Month and we’ve marked and celebrated the month in a number of different ways. The theme of this year’s month was “Proud To Be” and throughout the month we asked people across the Bradford district what they were proud to be on Bradford and Beyond as well spotlighting other events taking place. We also covering an extensive range of events, articles, features people and interviews including vibrant selections of diverse music from around the world on shows such as Our Guy In Bradford, One to One, Reggae, Roots and Culture and more. As always Black History Month on BCB is a real team effort, so a big thank you to the volunteers and staff who worked so hard to make it happen.

Featured Programme of the Month



If you want to feel good about yourself, your city and the people around you then tune in to the Feel Good Factor, a mixed bag of music with a positive vibe. Donnel brings you The Feelgood Factor every Saturday 10-11am, During the pandemic and lockdown Donnel was unable to do his show, but over the past week he has been able to get back into the studio and bring his energy back to the airwaves. As you can see, he’s chuffed to be back!