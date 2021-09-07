BCB Newsletter – September 2021

Welcome to the latest BCB newsletter. Here’s a taste of what’s been happening recently at BCB. Do let us know if you have any news for the next newsletter.

BCB 3-Year plan: we need your help!

BCB Management Committee and staff have been working together to develop a strategic plan for BCB for the next three years. During our summer break planning week, we agreed a set of key objectives and detailed actions for each of the areas of BCB’s activity. We’re now setting up task groups to prioritise the actions in each area – and importantly to make sure that the actions get done. These groups will be made up of Management Committee, staff, and volunteers. So – we are asking you, as key BCB volunteers, to step forward to offer your skills and experience to help us achieve this! Your input is vital in securing BCB’s future over the coming years.

These are the task groups that we are recruiting to: Broadcasting; Volunteering; Community Engagement; IT, Technology and Resources; Premises; Communications and Marketing.

If you think you could offer any input to these areas of activity, please do get in contact with mary.dowson@bcbradio.co.uk. The task groups are starting work in September so don’t delay, call today!

David’s leaving

David Carpenter, is leaving us on 3rd September 2021. David has been fantastic and dedicated Youth Worker in his time with BCB and a real positive force for change in the organisation. We thank him for all his hard work and wish him all the best for the future.

All youth work related enquiries should go to Mary Dowson at

mary.dowson@bcbradio.co.uk

BCB Rawson Road Studios – update 31 August

As we reported a few weeks ago, before we can plan a re-entry to BCB we need to ensure that the ventilation system at BCB Studios is working efficiently. This has been a very protracted process, overseen by the BCB Premises group. We are happy to say that we’re now just awaiting the delivery and fitting of a fan that needs replacing. When this is done, which we hope to be in the next week or two, we can then plan a date for re-entry to BCB. Obviously, this will be a phased re- entry, carefully working out exactly what feels right and safe for everyone. We know that so many people have not been able to be active with BCB over the past 18 months and are really keen to get back into the studios, so we’re hoping to have you back very soon.

10 Today: Series Two – More Radio-Activity on BCB!

BCB is again working with Demos and Sport England to produce a second series of 10 Today – exercise on the radio. This is 10 minutes of gentle movement, encouraging the over 50s to get more active by doing the exercises 3 times a week. Over the last couple of months, we’ve been turning the exercises into radio scripts – and a big thanks is due to all the BCB volunteers who have been ‘test driving’ the sessions to see if they make sense. Your feedback has been really useful. We expect to start broadcasting Series Two in September – meanwhile you can get ready by tuning into BCB at 2pm every weekday to join in with Series 1.

BCB Mancom – update

Over the summer we’ve seen a couple of changes to the BCB Management Committee as two valued members, Joe Sheeran and Kathy Dyson, have decided to stand down.

Joe Sheeran has been involved with BCB for more than twenty years, both as a member of Mancom, chair of the organisation and of course presenter of Echoes of Ireland, which hasn’t skipped a beat in two decades. Joe has made a lasting contribution to BCB, helped steer us through some challenging times, but also oversaw our transition from a little cupboard in Forster Square to our Rawson Studios. He feels the time is right to step down from the board while continuing to volunteer at BCB and present his weekly show. We all wish Joe the very best, and I would personally like to thank him for his guidance and support over the years.

Kathy Dyson also resigned. Kathy was instrumental in ensuring we adhere to the highest standards of governance, was a powerful voice around the committee table and worked tirelessly with Di and Mary to scope out the five year strategic plan. She leaves Mancom in better shape than when she joined, and I’d like to thank her for the support she has provided the staff team during the pandemic, who I know have valued her guidance and her willingness to listen and share their views at Mancom meetings – which is invaluable.

If anyone is interested in finding out more about what it takes to be on Mancom, what we do, and why it matters, please don’t hesitate to get in touch. Previous experience of being on a management committee or a trustee of a not for profit or charity isn’t essential. We are keen to broaden the skills and experience of the board, and are happy to provide training and support. All we ask in return is that you are able to commit time to attend monthly meetings and participate in the working groups that help sustain BCB and drive us forward.

BCB Email Signature: Adding Pronouns

In recent months BCB has committed itself to being a more inclusive organisation to LGBTQ+ communities. In a similar way to our anti-racist work, BCB staff are carving out time for learning and discussion around LGBTQ+ issues with the hope of widening this process out in the future to include volunteers. One of the points that has come out of this discussion is respecting people pronouns and how changing them emails is an easy and practical way to change cultural assumptions. With that in mind, we’ve created the following guide for people to display / change them in their BCB email signature.

​ 1. Login to your BCB email address via https://webmail.exa-networks.co.uk/roundcube/

2. On the far left hand side of the screen you should see a series of icons, click settings

3. Once in settings you should be able to see the ‘identities tab. Click on ‘identities’

4. After clicking identities, your email address (first name.last name@bcbradio.co.uk) will appear to the right. Click on the email address.

5. To the right of your email address a further series of boxes will appear. The last one of these is ‘signature’. Any text in this box will be automatically added to the end of emails you send and compose. In this box you can add your preferred pronouns.

6. Once you’ve added your pronouns click save. If done correctly a green box will appear saying successfully saved and you’re good to go.

We also have these instructions with pictures on the Volunteers Resources of our site

Exam Results

Last month saw young people across the district getting their A level and GCSE results.There will have been a mixture of congratulations and commiserations, but hopefully everyone is managing to sort out what they do next.

You can listen again to one of BCB’s young volunteers talking about her experience of results day on Bradford & Beyond (29m 30) below

https://podcast.canstream.co.uk/bcb/index.php?id=60325

Music Industry events and education

In September a number of Bradford and regional organisations are offering exciting opportunities for musicians which we thought we’d share with you. More details below

​Mon 13th Sept – Breaking Through: Getting Your Music Out There Industry Panel at TheMill.TV

The event features an industry panel offering advice and guidance on how to take the first steps to reach a wider audience for your music featuring BBC Music Introducing, artist managers & more! It takes place at TheMill.TV and will also be streamed online, and is free to attend. Full info and registration is at: https://bit.ly/3CKMsjn.

Wed 15th Sept – looking to attract funding for Music? Bradford Producing Hub are running a workshop to look at applications for PRS Foundation’s Open Fund and Women Make Music on: https://bdproducinghub.co.uk/fundraising-working-group-sessions/

The PRS Foundation PPL Momentum Accelerator Fund has now also opened for applicants from Yorkshire. The deadline is currently 6th September, but this is likely to be pushed back.

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-music-creators/next-steps/ppl-momentum-music-fund/ppl-momentum-accelerator-guidance/

Finally, Bradford College is still accepting applications for their FE and HE courses, to start in September 2021. For more information contact j.dey@bradfordcollege.ac.uk

Featured Programme of the Month

With Bradford City flying out of the traps in the new football season we thought we’d tell you about some of the ways you can keep with up with their season and other local sports on BCB. Every Saturday on BCB we have three sports shows: Boundary Banter, Sports Scene and Bantams Beak.

Boundary Banter is bought to you by Paul Davis, Alan Birkinshaw, David Ratcliffe and Stewart Roberts and you can catch it 10-10:30am every Saturday. The show is lively chat with all the latest news from the Gordon Rigg Bradford Premier League.

On Sports Scene, which Pete Chapman presents, 1-1:30pm, you can hear interviews with Bradford City staff and players ahead of the days game as well as a round of other local sports.

Straight from the Bantams Beak is on straight after Sports Scene 1:30-2pm and is a programme by Bradford City fans for City fans. Steve Gorringe and Margaret Bartle cover all the ups and downs of their football team, sometimes serious and sometimes lighthearted depending on events at the time.