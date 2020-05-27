Corona Chronicles – New BCB Project

We’ve just launched at BCB in partnership with the NSMM. Its called ‘The Corona Chronicles’ and its aim is to create an audio archive of life in Bradford during Covid 19 lockdown.

We want to capture the lived experiences, the feelings and effects of lockdown on members of all Bradford’s communities during this period, as well as exploring what technologies you may have been using (or not) to keep in touch. And the BCB community is where we’re starting.

We are recording the interviews in different ways, using a range of technologies. It seems to take about 20 /25 minutes. Interviews can be anonymous if you prefer. The main of the interviews is to create an archive, recording this period of time fo people in Bradford rather than for broadcast.

If you’d like to get involved please email Mary at mary.dowson@bcbradio.co.uk