Here are the deadlines for sending programmes to radioshows@bcbradio.co.uk over Easter:

Programmes broadcast on Good Friday and Easter Saturday:

DEADLINE (the latest time we receive them): Wednesday 31st March, 3pm

Programmes broadcast on Easter Sunday, Easter Monday and Tuesday 6th April:

DEADLINE (the latest time we receive them): Thursday 1st April, 3pm

Please note:

Ideally, the earliest you should send programme links for the above dates is Monday 29th March.