Editing a video call recording

Posted on May 18, 2020 by Joseph Emmett No Comments ↓

We are still finding ways to improve our remote broadcasting / find ways to make it more efficient and easier so we can get more people set up to do it. Over the past few weeks we’ve been looking at doing programmes and interviews through video calls, and how we need to edit these to a broadcast ready standard once recorded. Here’s what we’ve come up:

Editing a video call recording

The video call recording may not end up as an audio file that you, or your software would normally recognise. It will probably be an M4A file.

You really want to get to a stage where your editing software can just open it.

  • Audacity – You will need to install FFmpeg which allows Audacity to import and export a much larger range of audio formats including M4A (AAC), AC3, AMR (narrow band) and WMA and also to import audio from most video files.
  • Ocenaudio – opens them immediately.
  • Cool Edit – won’t open them unless you convert them first.

If your editor can’t open them, then conversion to a format that it can handle (e.g. WAV, MP3, OGG) could be a solution. It is far better to do this on your computer than to send it to a website to convert for you. (There are many websites that offer online conversion, but there are many that add spyware, viruses, etc. It also takes time to upload and download files, when your computer can do it in seconds. avoid!)

There are many software options for doing audio conversion, but at BCB we have been using Fre:ac.

We’ve got a whole host of remote broadcasting tips here

Posted in News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Women & Girls Workshops

A group of people posing for camera around a table

Every Thursday, 2pm - 4pm for women only radio workshops. No experience needed!

Listen again to our International Women's Day 2020 broadcast

On Air Now
Mon 18th May 22:00 - 23:00

The Man in the Station

More tracks than Network Rail!

Tracks by War, Freddie Hubbard, Blind Willie McTell, Robin and Barry Dransfield, Jackie Leven, Joe Harriott, The Crusaders and much more...

Presented by: Mike O'LearyListen Live

10 Today project

A group of people exercising in jumpers

Let's do 10 mins exercise on the radio!

Exercises will be broadcast at 2pm every day on BCB Radio 106.6fm. Read more

Read the latest newsletter

Black History Month

A group of diverse smiling people posing and waving for the camera celebrating Black History Month

October is Black History Month. Here at BCB, we want to reflect and celebrate the contribution and life experiences of Bradford’s African and African Caribbean communities.

Listen again to the broadcasts.

BCB Radio runs radio training courses for new volunteers throughout the year.
Check the schedule for what's on next!
BCB Player
Missed a programme?
Listen Again
BCB Webmail
webmail.exa-networks.co.uk

Kindly sponsored by Exa Networks Logo