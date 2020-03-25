Getting connected and losing connections

Today we’ve done some more work on setting us up for remote working. Rocket.Chat for instant messaging, and CryptPad for shared documents – both these services are way more respectful than most of privacy, and will allow us to store our data on our own server, or have it encrypted elsewhere. We also hit a BCB milestone where all of the regular daytime staff were in a video conference on Jitsi at the same time for the first time!

However, we have lost the internet to the building. It went off around 11:30am and means we don’t have remote access (bad news!) We’re at the mercy of Virgin Media. Thankfully, we’re still broadcasting on good ol’ fashioned analogue FM. Hopefully it will be back soon.

Maintaining Connections

As well as broadcasting, we’re all about community. We’re also working out how to stay in touch with as many people as possible, not just for broadcasting but socially as well. Lists are being written and we’ll be in touch soon if we haven’t already. In the meantime feel free to contact us if you want to!

Recording many people at once

We’ve had pointers from our volunteers about other video conferencing software that allows you to record. Michelle Dalgety pointed us at Skype Call Recorder (Windows) and Dave Spencer thinks that Google Hangouts may have enabled voice recording for all (previously a paid for feature). Anyone else had success with these or know of others?

Youth Work

Looking at ways to keep our Youth Work going I found a really interesting publication from the Proud Trust that gives some useful guidance, policy and ideas for working remotely:

Digital Youth Work – A rapid response to delivering quality LGBT+ Youth Work during the COVID-19 Public Health Crisis (pdf)

Submitted Shows

Thanks to Moshua for getting his 30 Mins of Madness to us (Thursday 6:30pm) and Pete for The Turtle’s Head Punk Show (Thursday 11pm)

Sammi ‘s Bollywood Beats yesterday was produced with Backpack Studio (iphone), as was Hana’s show, Up to Eleven.

Ann Morgan did a 1 hour show today using a digital recorder and Audacity which sounded really good.

Tweeting Stuff

Over the next few weeks we’re looking to step up how we promote your shows through BCB’s Twitter, and to do this we need your help in a few ways.

1) If you want BCB to promote your show on our Twitter then we need you to send us information. What we need is a brief description of the show’s content – Twitter only allows you to use 280 characters – and, if possible, a picture.

When you’re transferring your shows to us via radioshows@bcbradio.co.uk you can include both of these or email them separately to joseph.emmett@bcbradio.co.uk if you need to.

2) If you’re using your own Twitter to promote then please tag BCB (@bcbradio) and we will give it a retweet.

As well as promoting what BCB is broadcasting we’re also retweeting information from official sources (NHS, Bradford Council etc) that might be useful for people right now.