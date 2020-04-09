New shows, Social Media and Staff

More presenters and new shows!

Yet more people are managing to prepare shows from home for broadcast. Today Shamim Akhtar, who presents About Bradford every Thursday 11-12pm, put together her first remote About Bradford including interviews with Reverend Jenny Ramsden, writer Abda Khan and her daughter Rahbia Hussain.

We’ve also new broadcast new programmes from Kathy Dyson and Peg Alexander on the gender pay-gap, Mary Dowson speaking to Bradford Literature Festival Director Syima Aslam about their decision to cancel the festival this year, and Graham Glover and Michael Clough have produced their first remote Afternoon Stretch which will go out on Friday 10th April, 2.15-4pm.

It’s great that so many of our presenters are producing new shows. If you need advice on remote broadcasting, this is the place to go: www.bcbradio.co.uk/remote-broadcasting

Social Media

We’re settling into a nice rhythm with our new social media system and have had some great interaction across platforms and a big thank you to everyone who has been DMing tweets about their shows! We’ve noticed that photos in portrait format get cropped by Twitter in a way that ruins the photo, so, if you’re sending a photo to be used on Twitter, please send a landscape format photo or one cropped using Twitter’s cropping tool. If you need any help with this email joseph.emmett@bcbradio.co.uk or DM us on Twitter.

Staff

As a staff team we’re getting more familiar with the technology required to work from home and keep BCB broadcasting 24/7. This hasn’t been helped with yet more internet problems but we’re working around them as best we can. Onwards and upwards!