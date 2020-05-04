Positive Numbers: Programmes and Programme Pages

We’re still getting more and more people producing programmes remotely. Last week we hit the milestone of 70 new, remotely recorded programmes being broadcast on BCB – which is great. Through helping people get set up to remotely record we’ve found quite a few different ways to do it, whether that’s using Audactiy, Voicemeeter Banana, Mixxx etc, so if you’re still looking to do your show outside of BCB then get in touch and we can help you find something that suits. It’s also worth have a looking here for some tips

We’ve now got around 88 programme pages in the new section of the website, which is a good start. Thanks to everyone who filled in the “programme page information” form we sent out last week, we’ve had 21 or so responses to that and they’re being added to the site. If you didn’t receive the form, you can fill it and send it off here