Positive Numbers: Programmes and Programme Pages

Posted on May 4, 2020 by Joseph Emmett No Comments ↓

We’re still getting more and more people producing programmes remotely. Last week we hit the milestone of 70 new, remotely recorded programmes being broadcast on BCB – which is great. Through helping people get set up to remotely record we’ve found quite a few different ways to do it, whether that’s using Audactiy, Voicemeeter Banana, Mixxx etc, so if you’re still looking to do your show outside of BCB then get in touch and we can help you find something that suits. It’s also worth have a looking here for some tips

We’ve now got around 88 programme pages in the new section of the website, which is a good start. Thanks to everyone who filled in the “programme page information” form we sent out last week, we’ve had 21 or so responses to that and they’re being added to the site. If you didn’t receive the form, you can fill it and send it off here

Posted in News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Women & Girls Workshops

A group of people posing for camera around a table

Every Thursday, 2pm - 4pm for women only radio workshops. No experience needed!

Listen again to our International Women's Day 2020 broadcast

On Air Now
Wed 6th May 00:00 - 08:00

BCB Music Showcase

A selection of BCB's finest specialist music programmes Listen Live

10 Today project

A group of people exercising in jumpers

Let's do 10 mins exercise on the radio!

Exercises will be broadcast at 2pm every day on BCB Radio 106.6fm. Read more

Read the latest newsletter

Black History Month

A group of diverse smiling people posing and waving for the camera celebrating Black History Month

October is Black History Month. Here at BCB, we want to reflect and celebrate the contribution and life experiences of Bradford’s African and African Caribbean communities.

Listen again to the broadcasts.

BCB Radio runs radio training courses for new volunteers throughout the year.
Check the schedule for what's on next!
BCB Player
Missed a programme?
Listen Again
BCB Webmail
webmail.exa-networks.co.uk

Kindly sponsored by Exa Networks Logo