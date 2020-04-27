Progammes Pages, Round Table and Radio Premiers

Programme Pages

Over the past week we’ve doing some work on website, in particular the new ‘Programme’ page section. The plan here is that every BCB programme will have it’s own individual page with: 1) a brief programme description, 2) dates for when the programme is next broadcast and 3) dates of past shows with links to the relevant listen again pages. We’re still in the ‘add every show’ so bear with us. Once we’ve populated the site with programme pages we’ll be sending out a form to each presenter to gather information so keep an eye on your inbox for this in the next few days.

Remote Round Table

We’re continuing to get a steady steam of new remote programmes and, last Friday, our first lockdown Round Table – our weekly news discussion programme with guests from around Bradford – was broadcast. The programme had a slightly changed format, 30 minutes rather than an hour and two guests rather than three, but it’s early days and we’re hoping for the show to become a weekly fixture once again. Watch this space!



Freedom Studios’ ‘North Country’ Radio Premier on BCB

“If your whole world was destroyed…What would you do next?”

Last week BCB premiered the radio adaptation of Bradford based Freedom Studios’ ‘North Country’. The premier was on Thursday at 3pm and got some good interaction on BCB’s social media which is positive, the play was also repeated on Saturday. If you missed the broadcast first time around you can listen back here