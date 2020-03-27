Today: Internet, Ofcom, and Youth Work

Internet woes

Unfortunately the internet into and out of the building at BCB has been down for much of the last 24 hours. We’re at the mercy of Virgin Media, so apologies if you’ve not been able to listen. Many of our shows are shared at various places around the web. Try searching https://www.mixcloud.com/ for ‘bcbradio’ or https://www.mixcloud.com/discover/bcbradio/?order=latest

We’ve updated our Remote Broadcasting page today with a few amendments but also with the following Ofcom guidance:

OFCOM Guidance on Broadcast content relating to the Coronavirus

We recognise that licensees will want to broadcast content relating to the Coronavirus and that dissemination of accurate and up-to-date information to audiences will be essential during the current situation. However, we remind all broadcasters of the significant potential harm that can be caused by material relating to the Coronavirus. This could include:

Health claims related to the virus which may be harmful.

Medical advice which may be harmful.

Accuracy or material misleadingness in programmes in relation to the virus or public policy regarding it.

We will be prioritising our enforcement of broadcast standards in relation to the above issues. In these cases, it may be necessary for Ofcom to act quickly to determine the outcome in a proportionate and transparent manner, and broadcasters should be prepared to engage with Ofcom on short timescales.

Ofcom will consider any breach arising from harmful Coronavirus-related programming to be potentially serious and will consider taking appropriate regulatory action, which could include the imposition of a statutory sanction.

Youth Work Sessions

We’re still managing to broadcast the voices of young people, and today we held our first virtual youth work session with 4 of our young people that are involved in our Youth Music Live! project The technology seemed to hold up, and we really enjoyed seeig each other and having a chat about life under the new restrictions, school/college and coursework, and ways to continue making radio and music.

Broadcast News

Many people are still managing to get broadcast ready shows to us. Coming up this weekend expect new shows from Nigel Lambert, Joe Sheeran, Adam Paterson and Di Ives.