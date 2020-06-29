As part of our commitment to Youth Music we feature a track made by young people (aged 12 – 25) in Bradford as the ‘Track of the Week‘ across our schedule.



You’ll be able to hear the track in our About Bradford shows between 11am and 12 noon, and 5pm and 6pm during the week.

It will also be featured on the BCB Home Page, and listed on our dedicated Youth Music site under the On Air This Week page.

If you have a track that you think we should be featuring, then fill in this form and contact us and let us know.

Be prepared. You’ll need to…

Send us or point us to a track that we can download.

Provide some information to go with it. Our presenters will use this in their shows, so the only information they will have is the information you give them!

So: