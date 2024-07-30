BCB Summer School Is Open!

This summer holidays we’re working pupils from Bradford schools to get behind the BCB desks and make radio. Today they were on our About Bradford programme and getting a feel for BCB. We’re so excited to be working with Bradford’s budding stars!
This summer holidays we’re working pupils from Bradford schools to get behind the BCB desks and make radio. Today they were on our About Bradford programme and getting a feel for BCB. We’re so excited to be working with Bradford’s budding stars!
Admin / Production Assistant. Jem is BCB’s Admin and Office Support worker which means he is involved with supporting BCB’s volunteers, the production of About Bradford and Drive as well as co-ordinating BCB’s social media.
11 Rawson Road
Bradford
BD1 3SH
Phone: 01274 771677
Email: hello@bcbradio.co.uk
©2024 BCB radio 106.6fm. All Rights Reserved.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More