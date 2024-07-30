Tuesday, July 30, 2024
BCB Summer School Is Open!

by Jem Emmett
This summer holidays we’re working pupils from Bradford schools to get behind the BCB desks and make radio. Today they were on our About Bradford programme and getting a feel for BCB. We’re so excited to be working with Bradford’s budding stars!

Jem Emmett

Admin / Production Assistant. Jem is BCB’s Admin and Office Support worker which means he is involved with supporting BCB’s volunteers, the production of About Bradford and Drive as well as co-ordinating BCB’s social media.

