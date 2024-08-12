Bradford 2025 on BCB

Thursday, August 15, 2024
by Jem Emmett
written by Jem Emmett


We’re so excited for Bradford’s UK City of Culture year in 2025 and we’re working closely with Bradford 2025 in the build up. One of the ways we’re working with the team is collaborating to produce a monthly radio programme filled with all the latest news, behind the scenes insights and chats with team members which goes out every fourth Sunday 12-1pm. You can hear of all of the UK City of Culture Catchup programmes below

 

UK City Of Culture Catchup #3

Members of our Youth Panel reveal what it’s like growing up in Bradford, experiencing culture in different ways and their exciting work with Bradford 2025!

 

UK City Of Culture Catchup #2

Members of our Volunteering team sharing the benefits of being a volunteer and how you can get involved

 

UK City Of Culture Catchup #1

The very first UK City of Culture catchup show. Tune in to meet the team for behind the scenes insights, exciting updates and all things culture in Bradford

Jem Emmett

Admin / Production Assistant. Jem is BCB’s Admin and Office Support worker which means he is involved with supporting BCB’s volunteers, the production of About Bradford and Drive as well as co-ordinating BCB’s social media.

Bradford 2025 – UK City of Culture

Bradford Community Broadcasting (BCB) is a volunteer-led, community organisation that uses engagement with Community Radio as a tool for personal development, community empowerment and social change.

