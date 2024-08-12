Bradford 2025 on BCB



We’re so excited for Bradford’s UK City of Culture year in 2025 and we’re working closely with Bradford 2025 in the build up. One of the ways we’re working with the team is collaborating to produce a monthly radio programme filled with all the latest news, behind the scenes insights and chats with team members which goes out every fourth Sunday 12-1pm. You can hear of all of the UK City of Culture Catchup programmes below

UK City Of Culture Catchup #3

Members of our Youth Panel reveal what it’s like growing up in Bradford, experiencing culture in different ways and their exciting work with Bradford 2025!

UK City Of Culture Catchup #2

Members of our Volunteering team sharing the benefits of being a volunteer and how you can get involved

UK City Of Culture Catchup #1

The very first UK City of Culture catchup show. Tune in to meet the team for behind the scenes insights, exciting updates and all things culture in Bradford