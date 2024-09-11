Saturday, September 14, 2024
Volunteer Presenters

Marie Millward

Lost Mills & Ghost Mansions | UK Capital of Culture Cities

by Jonathan Pinfield
written by Jonathan Pinfield 0 comment

Marie co-presents Lost Mills and Ghost Mansions and our specialist music programme, UK Capital of Culture Cities, every fourht Sunday from 7-8pm

You Might Also Like
Jonathan Pinfield

Broadcast Manager. Jonathan is BCB’s Broadcast Manager and Head of Sport. When he’s not in the office you can usually find him broadcasting at a cricket match, tennis match or boxing bout.

You may also like

Richard Sara

Andy Suthers

Ian Brewer

Ingrid Dzerins

Fiona Thompson

Simon Ashberry

Maria Fedyszyn

Fran Holling

Malcolm Curry

Cath Webber

Bradford Community Broadcasting (BCB) is a volunteer-led, community organisation that uses engagement with Community Radio as a tool for personal development, community empowerment and social change.

Facebook Twitter Instagram

Useful Links

BCB Picks

Bradford 2025 on BCB
BCB Summer School Is Open!
Safer Communities

GET IN TOUCH

11 Rawson Road
Bradford
BD1 3SH

Phone: 01274 771677
Email: hello@bcbradio.co.uk

©2024 BCB radio 106.6fm. All Rights Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

TERMS AND PRIVACY POLICY