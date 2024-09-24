Jenny Painter, often known as Jenny Zigzag

Jenny is an artist, performer, maker of clothes and costume, prop-maker and all-round creative who for too many years was trapped inside the body of a forensic scientist. Having given up the workplace in 2009 to travel the world, she eventually landed in Bradford in 2013, a place she now loves and calls home.

Jenny’s initial involvements with BCB were occasional and reluctant; it was not a world where she felt confident but others believed in and encouraged her. In 2023 she was persuaded to make a show for International Women’s Day (IWD) and thus Keep Being You was born. A year later, a little more courage, and the second Keep Being You show went out for IWD 2024. Then Jenny and Reyhana, her co-presenter, decided to make it a regular monthly show. Since then Jenny has learnt how to operate the desk and has stepped out into live radio and outside broadcasts. She is eternally grateful to staff and volunteers at BCB who have encouraged, mentored and reassured her along the way, and mostly, for pushing her into doing it in the first place.

Email: jenny.zigzag@bcbradio.co.uk

Twitter / X: @jennyzigzag