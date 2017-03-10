Radio Venus Workshops – Make a Movie on your phone!

Following on from our recent IWD Radio Venus workshops and broadcast we are planning to organise regular women’s training events/workshops/get togethers.

The first one will be Make a Movie on your Phone!. Jenny Eells, who you may know from the My Bradford project, is going to run a hands-on practical session to show us how easy it is to make a film on our phones. So whether it’s recording a family event, starting a political campaign, or recording your band the techniques are all the same!

You just need to have a smart phone – an iPhone or an Android – to have a go at making your film . If you are interested in coming, I’ll send you further information re downloading editing apps etc

There are two workshop dates:

1. Wed 22 March 5pm – 6.30pm
2. Saturday 8 April 11am – 12.30pm

Please email me to book your place asap – numbers are limited.

(And if you have any ideas for future sessions that you’d like to see happen – or even better, make happen! – then let us know. It’s all about sharing the skills that we have, not being experts.)

Best wishes,

Mary

