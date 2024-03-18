BCB Newsletter – March 2024

Welcome to the BCB newsletter for March. Here’s just a few things that have been going on at BCB and some events that are coming up:

Radio Venus – IWD 8 March 2024



Well what a day International Women’s Day (8th March) was – 19 hours of Bradford women broadcasting on BCB as part of Radio Venus. Across the day we had Maria Danylczuk and Maria Fedyszyn chatting about the Ukrainian community in Bradford featuring music from the Ukranian choir Fiyalka, Maureen Grant, Carol Peltier, Lynn Rose Kirby, Emese Engobo and Rachel Dennis discuss their experiences of being black women in Bradford and we were live for the International Women’s Day event at City Hall in Bradford. It was also a day of firsts with Romy Needham, Doreen Malcolm and Rafaela Heron presenting their debut shows on BCB – hopefully the first of many! International Women’s Day is always an important date on the BCB calendar and thanks to everyone who made this year’s celebrations so special. We’ll be uploading all the programmes from the day to www.bcbradio.co.uk in the coming week so watch this space.

Word Up North



We’ve been busy working, in collaboration with Word Up North, delivering sessions to school groups to create their own radio programs about the issues that matter to them. So far the groups have produced programs covering topics such as Racism, Misconceptions of Islam, Peer Pressure and more. Jo Kenyon and Dipak Mistry from BCB welcomed a group from Carlton School, and later that week worked with pupils on location at Holy Family School! We’re looking forward to welcoming Beckfoot Oakbank school later this month and can’t wait to see what exciting topics they’ll be covering!

Youth Music Workshops

Interested in broadcasting, music, presenting and aged 12-25 in Bradford? Come and check out Youth Music on the 4th / 5th April 10am-12pm and 2-4pm. To book on drop us an email to youthmusic@bcbradio.co.uk

LGBTQ+ History Month on BCB

February was LGBTQ+ History Month and, as we do every year, we marked and celebrated the month across our broadcast schedule.Throughout the month BCB’s very own LGBGTQ+ programme The Equity Show, brought to you by Andy Suthers and Michael Swires, broadcast a history month special every weekend in February 4-5pm on Saturday. Finally, on Bradford & Beyond 4-6pm Mon-Fri, we were chatting to Bradfordians putting on events for the month and also chatting to members of Bradford’s LGBTQ+ community about their experiences.

Shipley College at BCB





This month we were joined by students from Shipley College – Btec Creative Media Production Level 2 as part of their “Getting Ready for Work – Out and About Week”.

The students were supported to write their own scripts, choose the topics they wanted to discuss and pick the music they wanted play during the show in the radio studio!

Dipak, our youth music development worker, worked alongside the students’ tutor Karen to arrange the visit.

‘We already had a relationship with the college from having students here on placement so when Karen got in touch we thought it would be a great opportunity for the students to have an insight into a real life working studio.

We did a workshop where we broke down the program into a radio clock and talked about the structure of a show with an intro, music, jingles etc. Once it’s edited the students show will be about 15 minutes long and will be broadcast on the BCB Extra slot. Having the students in the studio was a great way to start my day, we really enjoyed having them here and they produced a great show!’

All of the students had a great time and enjoyed the experience. Lily one of the students was asked what she thought of the visit ‘I have really enjoyed it, sitting in the chair and recording the show was amazing. We all sat down as a group and decided what songs we wanted to play and the things we wanted to discuss. We decided to talk about things that are important to teenagers like music, films, games, and animals. I had never thought about going into radio but after this morning it is definitely a career I’d be interested in!’

Rainbow Radio

Our Rainbow Primary team had a very special guest in the studios, Astronomer Rod Hine, who answered all their questions on space! You can listen back to Rainbow Stars Space Special which was first broadcast Wednesday 6th March at 6.30pm via the Listen Again at www.bcbradio.co.uk

Leeds Trinity University

Every year BCB works with students from Leeds Trinity University’s Journalism course to provide them hands on experience of working at a living, breathing radio station and this year will be no different. The students have already have their first taste of producing and broadcasting a live, one hour About Bradford filled with Bradford news and interviews and, starting in mid-April, they’ll be producing and presenting hourly news bulletins for us 9am-5pm. Throughout that time students from the course will be based at BCB on a daily basis so do so hi and give them a warm BCB welcome!

Young Carers Action Day

Young Carers Action Day 2024 took place on Wednesday 13th March. To celebrate Young carers in Bradford brought us a very special programme chatting about their lives as carers in Bradford. However this won’t be the last time you hear the time on BCB 106.6FM as we’re working with them to develop a regular programme starting with another session the 28th March 2024.

Presenter Photos – Get Yours On The Website!

As we look to move the new website we’re trying to get as many people to BCB to get their presenter photos taken for their profile. Some of you may have had your photo take by Rich Halfpenny at the AGM – don’t worry they haven’t gone to waste! – and he’s asking anyone who wants a picture taken for the website to drop him an email richard.halfpenny@bcbradio.co.uk