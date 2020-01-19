BCB Newsletter – December 2019

Happy Holidays! Christmas Opening / Closing Times

It’s that time of year again! We here at BCB would like to thank all our volunteers for the hard work over year and to wish them a happy holidays and a happy festive period.

Over the holiday period BCB will be closed from Tuesday 24th December at 6pm until Thursday 2nd January at 9am. If you have a show within this period please make sure you have pre-recorded the programme and checked with Jonathan or Joseph that it is scheduled.

If you’re unsure whether you have show in this period, please contact jonathan.pinfield@bcbradio.co.uk or give Jonathan a call on 01274 771 677

General Election Coverage on BCB

We may be biased but, in in our humber opinion, BCB pulled off another great Election broadcast.

We went on live at 10 o’clock and were on air right through the night until the last results came in after 5am. We had two teams at the counts at Richard Dunn Centre and Keighley, and a team in the studio keeping things moving along.

And of course this could not have happened without the backroom support and coordination too. So a very big ‘Well Done’ to the BCB Election team – you know who you are!

Youth Work

Our last After School Session of the year will be this Friday (20th).

We’ll be back again on Tuesday 7th January 2020.

We’ve still got shows made by young people everyday at 6:30 over the holiday period, including a Christmas day special featuring Adam, Noorie, and Abbie.

There are also shows from students at both Shipley and Bradford College, as well as regular shows from Ben’s Big Tunes and DJ Moshua.

Check the schedule for more info.

BCB Volunter Meet Up – Tues 28th Jan, 6pm

Put this date in your diary – Tuesday 28th January, 6pm – the first BCB get together of 2020. It’s a chance to meet other BCB people, and find out what we’re all up to, and of course develop BCB’s very own 2020 Vision! Do try to come along if you can.

Youth Music Live



Making music masterclass with Weirdspacers, shi and Kriss Blank

Our most recent masterclass concentrated on making music with a computer where the group released a mini-album on bandcamp at the end of the day.

It is available to buy for £420.69 and worth every penny (to someone, maybe)! https://bcbradio.bandcamp.com

You can read more about the process and what we learnt on the day from the website. To keep up with all the news about the Youth Music Live! project, be sure to check out our dedicated website at: https://bcbradioyouth.music.blog

Our next event will be on the first weekend of February in partnership with Kala Sangam.

BCB AGM

Thanks to everyone who attended the BCB AGM on Sat 30 Nov. It was great to see everyone here and to get your active input and support.

The traditional BCB Samosas were excellent too! Looking forward to another exciting period of us all working together to provide community radio in Bradford.

BCB Mancom News – Dom Burch Reports

I’d like to personally thank Ash Creedon and Lorna Kook for their time serving Mancom. Ash has had to step down due to work commitments taking her away from Bradford, and Lorna has retired from full time employment, and is taking a well-earned break. Lorna was an active member of Mancom for over a decade and made a valuable contribution at every meeting, be that ensuring we always considered the voices of staff and volunteers, or putting in place an employee handbook alongside Mary and Pam. I’m pleased to say Lorna is not saying goodbye to BCB but is enjoying the early months of retirement by throwing herself into her painting and other passions. We look forward to welcoming both Ash and Lorna back in the future.

I’d also like to welcome Kirran, Tony and Di who have all joined Mancom. It is great to keep adding new people to the board, and ensuring we have a diversity of voices around the table, sharing their experiences of living, working, and volunteering in our community.

On Saturday, we hosted a quarterly strategy session where we conducted a full governance health check on BCB. Although it sounds a dull topic, it is an important one, and we made great progress.

Anyone interested in the work that Mancom does on your behalf, please don’t be shy, get in touch. Or come along to our next Volunteer Social event on Tuesday, 28 January 6pm.

Featured Programme Of The Month

Every month, we focus the spotlight on one show BCB broadcasts and tell you more about it. This time we’re giving you more information about The Record Shack with Cleveland Harris.

A new programme on BCB that goes out every Sunday 12-1am, on The Record Shack, you can expect to hear anything and everything so long as it’s on vinyl.

New Volunteers Training

We’ll be inviting potential new volunteers to come along to BCB on the first Tuesday of every month in 2020, from 12-1pm.

Our first session will be on Tuesday 7 January from 12-1pm.

We’ll also be delivering a 6-week “Introduction To Radio” training course on Tuesdays from 11am-1pm, starting on Tuesday 14 January. As we write, 5 new trainees will be on the course, with the opportunity for more people to start alongside them, after we’ve met them on Tuesday 7 January.

If you know anyone who’d like to find out more about volunteering opportunities at BCB, please ask them to email hello@bbcradio.co.uk or call 01274 771677 and speak to Jonathan Pinfield.

BCB’s Piano



Our piano awaits for any budding or curious musician

We now have a piano in the studio on long term loan. Please feel free to come along and play it.

If you don’t want to perform in public, you can always plug in some headphones and practice away. You can also take it into the studio if you have a musical guest.

Sky News Training

As part of the CMA / Internews project, we were invited to take part in a day’s journalism training with Sky News. This was at the Sky News studios in West London at the end of November.

Kirran, Shamim and Mary went down to London for what was an excellent day. It gave us a great and timely perspective on journalism, how a news agenda is created, and explored issues around keeping within the law. The training was really well delivered by senior journalists from the Foreign news team.

We had a tour around their news rooms – and got a great insight into how Sky operate in this post-Murdoch era. Hopefully this will be repeated again next year.

Record Your Demo

We have a 16 channel Presonus desk with recording software hooked up and ready to go in the editing room.

We think this could be useful for anyone wanting to record a simple music demo. We have a guitar, piano and microphones available on site, all of which could be captured together in real time, or as a track at a time to build up a song.

10 Today

We met up last week with the evaluator for the 10 Today project. This is the 10 minutes of exercise that we broadcast every day at 2pm.

Many thanks to everyone who attended the evaluation session and gave Tessa their feedback on the project.

This is a pilot project funded by Sport England and hopefully they will decide to develop the project even further.