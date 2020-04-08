50 new shows last week

Last week, we broadcasted around 50 new programmes that were produced and presented at home, so congratulations to everyone who’s broadcast a programme so far. If you’re still setting up at home and need any help, please contact us and we’ll get a plan of action.

KEEP IN TOUCH

We’re keen to keep in touch with as many people as possible, especially if you’re at home by yourself, so feel free contact us for a catch-up. Mary is also producing and presenting our “Keeping In Touch” radio programme, chatting to people about what it’s like for people at home right now, (the most recent Keeping in Touch programme was on Saturday 12.30pm), so if you’d like to chat to Mary on a future show, please email her at mary.dowson@bcbradio.co.uk

NEWS BULLETINS

Richard Horsman is producing and presenting 2 x daily news bulletins starting from Monday. If you record a radio interview with a guest and you can edit a 20sec soundbite that you think will make a real impact on the bulletin, please save your audio cut as an MP3 into Google Drive > BCB Audio > newscuts OR email bulletins@bcbradio.co.uk (give Richard some context too: name, organisation, what they’re referring to in the audio clip).

HOME BROADCASTING

Please record your show with speech levels peaking at -3db and music levels at -6db (ideally 29m 52s or 59m 52s)

If your programme contains music, please say your goodbyes around 5 mins before the end of your show and play a 5 min music track, so we can fade the last track to accommodate news bulletins, breaking news, special announcements etc.

Email them as an MP3 (mp3 44100 mono is the best, we can’t handle wavs at the mo), or if you’re using BackPack studio, as an M4A mono 48kb via a file transfer site: – wetransfer.com, or click “copy link” on a dropbox/google drive/onedrive audio file and email:

radioshows@bcbradio.co.uk

Direct Message (DM) a tweet to @bcbradio to promote your show on twitter – and send a photo of your home “set up” eg laptop, PC, phone, headphones, pot of tea etc – and Joe Emmett will post a tweet via @BCBRadio on Twitter.

If your show is

on-air Tuesday-Friday, please send it to us BEFORE 3PM THE DAY BEFORE BROADCAST

on-air Saturday, Sunday or Monday, please send it to us BEFORE 3PM ON THE FRIDAY BEFORE

Thanks to everyone who’s keeping BCB broadcasting on the airwaves 24/7, keep up the good work everyone!

Stay safe, Thanks – Jonathan