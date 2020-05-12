Helping Bring Bradford Together: Bradford Pride and Bradford City Fire Memorial Service

COVID-19, and the ensuing lockdown, has meant that many staple events in Bradford calendar have had to find different ways to operate, and we’re happy to have been proud in helping two of the most important happen.

Bradford Pride

Saturday saw ‘Virtual Bradford Pride’ take place and it was great to be a part of the day. On the day, 2-3pm, we featured build up to Bradford Pride’s livestream that took place on their social media pages and also broadcast the ‘March for Bradford Pride’ 3-4pm – a socially distanced march put together by Rosie and May from The Brick Box.

Bradford City Fire Memorial Service

This Monday was the 35th anniversary of the Bradford City fire where 56 fans lost their lives. The memorial service is hugely important in bringing the people of Bradford together so it was a huge shame that it couldn’t happen in it’s usual format. On the day we broadcast the remote memorial service and paid our respects, along with the rest of Bradford, to those who lost their lives.