Refugee Week on BCB

Last week was Refugee Week 2020 and across the week, and in the buildup to, and we marked it with a variety of different guests and interviews. Here’s just some of the guests we had on.

Friday 12th June

Refugee Week Overview – Deb Collett, Refugee Week Project Coordinator, Artworks

Monday 15th June

About Bradford (AB) 11-12pm

Millside Centre RW event – Furaha Mussanzi, Millside Centre Manager

Uni works with Schools to create ‘This is me’ Exhibition, AND refugee portrayal in media – Dr Karen D Thornton, Programme Leader BA (Hons) Film and Television Production featuring Child refugee voices from Oasis Academy

Drive 4-5pm

Bradford for Everyone RW events – Matthew Henderson Project Support Officer at Bradford for Everyone

Tuesday 16th June

AB 11-12pm

City of Sanctuary – Will Sutcliffe, Chair

Drive 4-5pm

Bradford’s Stand up and be Counted Theatre Co’ RW events – Rosie MacPherson, Artistic Director

Refugee Youtube video – Ben Mussansi

Wednesday 17th June

AB 11-12pm

Refugee Personal Experiences – Joy tells experiences of being denied education because she was a person seeking asylum.

Drive 4-5pm

Windrush Celebrations – Jerry Crawford

Thursday 18th June

AB 11-12pm

Refugee Personal Experiences – Mable, Mario and Benemin who are seeking asylum from Elsalvador.

Arakan Rohingya Organisation Artwork Competition for refugee children – Mohammed Amin, AROUK

Drive 4-5pm

How Abigail Housing help Refugees and their Virtual Mountain Climb – Amanda Church Macfarlaine – Destitution Project Coordinator

Bradford Cathedral virtual exhibition: Freedom / Wolność Finding Home. Stories from Polish Refugees – Basia Szymańska, exhibitor

Friday 19th June

AB 11-12pm

Refugee Personal Experiences – Anonymous interview with ‘X’ who is fleeing Domestic Abuse in Malawi. Julie PR

Art and Chat event for RW – Uzma Kasi, Trainee Art Therapist

Drive 4-5pm

Windrush Flag Raising Event – Nigel Guy

Refugee Personal Experiences – Patrick Congolese has just been granted UK Citizenship after a 10 year battle!

British Red Cross Refugee work – Naomi Philips from British Red Cross

Thanks to everyone who took part in our coverage this year. If you wanted to listen again to any of the interviews head over to our Listen Again page and you’ll be able to find the interviews on the relevant days