Refugee Week on BCB

Last week was Refugee Week 2020 and across the week, and in the buildup to, and we marked it with a variety of different guests and interviews. Here’s just some of the guests we had on.
Friday 12th June
Refugee Week Overview – Deb Collett, Refugee Week Project Coordinator, Artworks
Monday 15th June
About Bradford (AB) 11-12pm
Millside Centre RW event – Furaha Mussanzi, Millside Centre Manager
Uni works with Schools to create ‘This is me’ Exhibition, AND refugee portrayal in media – Dr Karen D Thornton, Programme Leader BA (Hons) Film and Television Production featuring Child refugee voices from Oasis Academy
Drive 4-5pm
Bradford for Everyone RW events – Matthew Henderson Project Support Officer at Bradford for Everyone
Tuesday 16th June
AB 11-12pm
City of Sanctuary – Will Sutcliffe, Chair
Drive 4-5pm
Bradford’s Stand up and be Counted Theatre Co’ RW events – Rosie MacPherson, Artistic Director
Refugee Youtube video – Ben Mussansi
Wednesday 17th June
AB 11-12pm
Refugee Personal Experiences – Joy tells experiences of being denied education because she was a person seeking asylum.
Drive 4-5pm
Windrush Celebrations – Jerry Crawford
Thursday 18th June
AB 11-12pm
Refugee Personal Experiences – Mable, Mario and Benemin who are seeking asylum from Elsalvador.
Arakan Rohingya Organisation Artwork Competition for refugee children – Mohammed Amin, AROUK
Drive 4-5pm
How Abigail Housing help Refugees and their Virtual Mountain Climb – Amanda Church Macfarlaine – Destitution Project Coordinator
Bradford Cathedral virtual exhibition: Freedom / Wolność Finding Home. Stories from Polish Refugees – Basia Szymańska, exhibitor
Friday 19th June
AB 11-12pm
Refugee Personal Experiences – Anonymous interview with ‘X’ who is fleeing Domestic Abuse in Malawi. Julie PR
Art and Chat event for RW – Uzma Kasi, Trainee Art Therapist
Drive 4-5pm
Windrush Flag Raising Event – Nigel Guy
Refugee Personal Experiences – Patrick Congolese has just been granted UK Citizenship after a 10 year battle!
British Red Cross Refugee work – Naomi Philips from British Red Cross
Thanks to everyone who took part in our coverage this year. If you wanted to listen again to any of the interviews head over to our Listen Again page and you’ll be able to find the interviews on the relevant days
