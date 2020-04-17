Some good news to end the week!

Internet woes – an end to?
As some of you may know we’ve been having serious issues with out internet recently, which has hampered our ability to work from home / broadcast online (thanks to a workaround we’ve managed to keep broadcasting online throughout this). There is some good news on this! We’ve got a new, hopefully improved, service from our internet provider so fingers crossed this will spell the end to our internet issues.

New Shows
We’ve had more volunteers produce their first “lockdown shows” this week. We’ve had new shows from: Maria Spadafora, David Carpenter, Maureen Grant, Nic Fusco and Adam Paterson and they’ve all gone out this week. As always if you’re looking for supporting in producing shows from remotely / from home get in touch with us here at BCB and we get you set up with something that works for you. It’s also worth having a look at our tips for remote broadcasting.

