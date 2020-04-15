There are many ways to record remotely

As a staff team we’ve been looking to different methods of recording and producing radio remotely, and have found lots of options. Here are some of the options we are looking at:

VoiceMeeter Banana
Open Broadcast Software
Mixxx
Clean Feed/

It’s great to be finding more alternatives and methods to remote broadcasting as they could be useful to our volunteers. If you’re using a different piece of software / method don’t hesitate to get in touch and let us know –  the more avenues available the better!

